"Toronto has the worst fans in the league": Leafs fanbase under fire after Mitch Marner opens up about needing security to safeguard his family

Former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner revealed further details about the events leading to his departure from Toronto this summer. In particular, Marner pointed out the need for hiring full-time security to protect his home and family following the Maple Leafs’ latest playoff exit in 2025.The comments, as published by TSN on August 27 during a sit-down interview, underlined the problematic nature of the Maple Leafs’ fanbase. The interview set off a wave of fan reactions on X.Here’s a look at some choice comments:“Toronto has the worst fans in the league,” a fan opined.“Leaf fans are responsible for losing the best player on the team and a local kid. Morons,” this fan weighed in.“Stay classy Toronto,” another fan chimed in.Meanwhile, other fans attempted to discredit Mitch Marner’s comments by shifting the blame back to the former Leafs player. Let’s look at what these fans had to say:“I mean if you ever showed up for playoffs that wouldn’t have been necessary,” a fan commented.“Leaf fans definitely deserve all the criticism for this. But also, lost in all this is the fact that this guy was an absolute ghost in the post season,” this fan remarked.“Greedy, spoiled, entitled child. Go away,” another fan wrote.Mitch Marner’s comments have set off a debate among Maple Leafs and NHL fans in general. Toronto will now look toward winning a Stanley Cup without Marner in the fold this upcoming season.Mitch Marner faced security issues during Maple Leafs tenureMitch Marner and his family faced several security-related incidents while living in Toronto - Source: ImagnThe revelations stemming from Marner’s August 27 TSN interview are one more example of Marner’s troubled tenure in Toronto.Other incidents included a horrifying carjacking in May 2022. The incident, as reported by The Hockey News at the time, led to the arrest of two individuals who reportedly held Marner and his then-fiancée at gunpoint.Neither Marner nor his now-wife was harmed during the incident. The situation, nonetheless, was a poignant example of the security issues that Marner faced during his time in Toronto. Marner also pointed out how he was repeatedly subject to profanity-laden attacks from passersby on the street, forcing him to forego going out without a security detail.The incidents Marner has described over the years seem to have been the primary driver for his decision to leave Toronto. The hope is that a fresh start in Vegas will allow Marner and his young family to find more peace of mind.