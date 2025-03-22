“Tossing the body around” “Dude is friggin pinball”: NHL fans react hilariously as Kiefer Sherwood sets record with 384th hits this season

NHL fans reacted with humor after Kiefer Sherwood set a new record for hits in a season. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman shared on X that Sherwood recorded his 384th hit, breaking Jeremy Lauzon’s record from last year.

Sherwood’s physical play has been valuable for the Canucks. He has also improved offensively, reaching a career-high 29 points this season. Four of those points have come in his last four games.

Soon, Friedman's X post caught the attention of fans, who started reacting to Sherwood's record.

"Good. Keep hitting. We want physical hockey," one fan wrote.

"That's absolutely incredible. Dude is a friggin' pinball," another fan said.

"Impressive! More hits than my daughter with her learner's driving license." one fan joked.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"That’s a NHL record? Shocked that guys in the 90’s and 00’s that seemed to hit 5-10 times a game didn’t have more" a fan said.

"The Canucks stats guy is giving Kiefer Sherwood free hits like a grandma gives candies at Halloween's. This is a fraud!" another fan said.

"It’s always a random from the ahl that breaks this record. Good on the kid, finally plays a full season and breaks the hit record." one fan tweeted.

Kiefer Sherwood's impact on Vancouver’s 4-3 overtime loss

Kiefer Sherwood reached the milestone in Vancouver’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. He had a strong game, scoring a goal and delivering 10 hits.

“It’s a playoff game,” Sherwood said about the loss, via NHL.com. “(Great) resiliency and character to come back. We’ve still got to figure out our overtimes obviously, but we’re still looking for 60 minutes.

"When we put our foot on the gas, we showed what we can do like the other night against Winnipeg (6-2 win on Tuesday). It wasn’t enough tonight. But it was good character and grit to tie it up. We’ve got to be better for a full 60.”

Zack Bolduc scored first at 15:47 of the second period with a wrist shot that deflected off Quinn Hughes' stick. Sherwood tied the game 1-1 at 1:11 of the third with a wrist shot over Jordan Binnington’s glove.

Brock Boeser gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead at 6:35. But, Tyler Tucker tied it 2-2 at 9:28 with a snap shot from the high slot. Seconds later, Dylan Holloway made it 3-2.

Boeser tied the game 3-3 with a slap shot with four seconds left. Philip Broberg scored the overtime winner at 3:42, finishing a pass from Brayden Schenn on a 2-on-1 rush.

