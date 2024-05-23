"Totally altered but pretty funny" "I wish this was real": Fans in splits at deepfake video of Peter Laviolette addressing Sam Bennett & Matt Rempe

NHL fans on the internet are having a blast with a deepfake video featuring Rangers coach Peter Laviolette giving responses to questions from the media about the Panthers' Sam Bennett. In the viral clip, Peter Laviolette humorously responds to a question about Bennett by suggesting that the media is fixated on the Panthers forward.

The Rangers HC then redirects his focus to discussing how the Panthers will handle Matt Rempe, emphasizing that the Blue Shirts are not intimidated and have a strong presence on the ice to address any challenges:

"The media must be obsessed with Sam Bennett guy. Ask us a couple times already. How are we going to approach Sam Bennett? F**k, Sam Bennett; he's not even a factor in our mind," Laviolette said.

He continued:

"What you should be asking is: how are the Panthers going to deal with Rempe? That's the question that should be asked, and the Panthers are not going to intimidate us out there. And, you know, there's no fear in our group. And so Sam Bennett wants to skate around and try to take people's heads off."

In the deepfake video, Peter Laviolette expressed his frustration at continually being questioned about Bennett. He reckoned a player like Rempe on the team is capable of laying lumber if the situation calls for it:

"You know, there'll be a price to pay. We've got a gentleman that patrols the ice, and he does it very effectively. And he's also f*****g six foot seven, so if he needs to lay the f****g lumber, he will," Peter Laviolette added.

Meanwhile, NHL fans found the deepfake video to be entertaining and amusing, as one one commented on X/Twitter:

"I wish this was real"

Another amused fan chimed in:

"Totally altered but pretty funny."

This is so f*****g great," one X user wrote.

Here are some of the other top amusing comments on X. One fan opined:

"Lol is this real I can’t tell. Lavis either a savage or someone is insanely good at editing"

"That sounds like a bounty to me," another wrote.

"Hey I’m here for AI generated press conferences to fire up the fan base!" another said.

Peter Laviolette reflects on Game 1 loss to Florida Panthers in ECF

The New York Rangers were handed a 3-0 defeat by the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference final series at the MSG on Wednesday. The Blue Shirts had 23 shots to the Panthers' 27.

Matthew Tkachuk and Carter Verhaeghe picked up two points apiece, while Sam Bennett scored a goal for the Panthers in the win. Sergei Bobrovsky was solid between the pipes and made 23 saves, registering a second career shutout victory in the process.

This is the first time the Rangers find themselves trailing in a series during the ongoing playoffs. When asked about falling behind in the series, coach Peter Laviolette reflected on the defeat (via Rangers video on X):

"I think we can play better. I don't think that was the best version of ourselves. I think there's more for us to give, and more for us to do out there"

Peter Laviolette and the Rangers will look to even the series when Game 2 returns to Madison Square Garden on Friday.