"Trade to Flyers could happen": Jack Campbell's success in AHL has fans speculating trade with Philadelphia to fill Carter Hart void

Goaltender Jack Campbell shone for the Bakersfield Condors. He pulled off 36 saves, securing a tight 2-1 win over Texas. Campbell's impressive .935 save percentage in his last seven stints with Condors has got people talking of a trade. Carter Hart was officially moved to the non-roster list by the Philadelphia Flyers, which only ignited the chatter.

The situation surrounding Hart has taken a dramatic turn, with the goaltender facing serious sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged incident involving the 2018 Canadian World Juniors team. Hart's legal team vehemently denies the accusations, emphasizing his innocence and promising a comprehensive response to what they deem a "false allegation."

Hart's sudden departure has left a void in the Flyers' roster, prompting fervent calls from fans for a trade that would see Campbell don the orange and black. The goaltender's consistent success in the AHL has fueled these discussions, as supporters hope he can seamlessly fill the shoes of the talented but absent Hart.

As the trade rumors gain traction, the fate of Jack Campbell and the potential shift to Philadelphia remain uncertain, leaving fans eagerly awaiting developments in the ongoing saga surrounding the Flyers' goaltending situation.

What if Jack Campbell returned to the Edmonton Oilers?

Amidst the Edmonton Oilers' remarkable 16-game winning streak, the goaltending story has taken an unexpected turn. Stuart Skinner's impressive resurgence from an October .863 SV% to a January .953 SV% has solidified his role, with Calvin Pickard providing reliable backup.

However, the enigma remains Jack Campbell, the $5 million goaltender who initially struggled with a .873 SV% in the NHL before finding redemption in the AHL with the Bakersfield Condors. His rollercoaster journey in Bakersfield was marked by inconsistent performances, showcasing a .932 SV% and 151 saves in his last 10 games.

As the trade deadline looms, the team's current winning streak, coupled with improved defensive play, prompts speculation. Despite concerns about his contract and past struggles, the unpredictability of the NHL postseason adds an intriguing layer to the narrative. The possibilities linger as Edmonton fans ponder the what-ifs surrounding Jack Campbell's potential return.