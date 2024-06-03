"Trade Marner for Igor": Leafs fans take up John Scott on goaltending discourse as Igor Shesterkin's spectacular playoff run comes to an end

New York Rangers star Igor Shesterkin stood out against the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Finals. The goaltender showed a level of skill and resilience that left fans and analysts in awe despite the disappointing loss.

Across the series, Shesterkin faced a barrage of shots, yet his performance remained consistently impressive. With a 2.25 goals-against average and a remarkable .935 save percentage, his statistics alone paint a picture of his excellence between the pipes.

But beyond the numbers, Shesterkin's ability to stand tall under pressure and make countless saves pushed the series to six games.

Retired NHL player John Scott sparked discourse by questioning if the Rangers were merely the Leafs with an elite goalie.

"Are the Rangers just the Leafs with an elite goalie?" Scott tweeted.

His statement drew a range of reactions from NHL fans on X. It reflected the widespread recognition of Shesterkin's talent.

One fan said that teams like Toronto and Carolina would be significantly improved with Shesterkin in goal.

"Toronto is better if they have Igor, so is Carolina, and probably 8-10 other teams."

Another fan suggested to trade Mitch Marner for Shesterkin.

"Trade Marner for Igor."

While some fans pointed out the Rangers' physicality and coaching as additional factors in their success, the consensus remains clear: Shesterkin's presence in the net was paramount to their performance.

"Lesser players, better goalie," one fan commented.

"Rangers are physically tougher, forwards and defence.....and have a better coach (than Keefe)," another fan commented.

"Holy, you're so right," one fan tweeted.

"No , if leafs had Igor .. most likely still playing ..And not a leafs fan at all," one fan commented.

Igor Shesterkin's brilliance was not enough against Panthers

The New York Rangers were ousted from the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Florida Panthers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite an exceptional regular season, they fell short due to several reasons. Firstly, their heavy reliance on goalie Igor Shesterkin, who kept them competitive but couldn't carry them alone. Secondly, their power play faltered, scoring only once in 15 attempts during the series.

Additionally, star player Artemi Panarin's scoring drought and the underperformance of key forwards Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad added to their struggles.

Lastly, their third-period play was lacking, as they were outscored and outshot consistently. Despite their regular-season success, these issues ultimately led to their playoff downfall.