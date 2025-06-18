"Trade Stuart Skinner for a bag of doritos": NHL twitter rips Stuart Skinner to shreds after goaltending miscue makes Oilers trail 3-0 in Game 6 SCF

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner drew heavy criticism from fans after a costly mistake led to a Florida Panthers goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday.

Ad

In the second period, with the Oilers trailing 2-0, Carter Verhaeghe shot the puck toward the Oilers’ net. Skinner failed to secure the puck, which deflected off his glove and went directly to Aleksander Barkov.

Barkov then made a precise pass to the front of the net to Sam Reinhart, who redirected it off his skate in the crease into the net, extending the Panthers' lead to 3-0.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Here's how fans on X (Twitter) reacted to Stuart Skinner's error. One tweeted:

"Trade Skinner for a bag of doritos. Won't regret it."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Another chimed in:

"McDavid is leaving."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"McDavid should join a real team like the Canucks if he ever wants to win a cup," a third fan posted.

"Skinner needs to go. But my lord Bob doesn’t even look all that good, they’re just smothering," another chimed in.

Ad

F*****g useless. Fire Skinner and Bouchard into the Sun. I'm not even interested in watching the Oilers anymore with those guys on the team," one X user posted.

"Is he purposely losing? I know some “fans” said some shitty things, but come on?!? said another.

The Florida Panthers clinched their second consecutive Stanley Cup title after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena. Sam Bennett was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama