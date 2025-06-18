"Trade Stuart Skinner for a bag of doritos": NHL twitter rips Stuart Skinner to shreds after goaltending miscue makes Oilers trail 3-0 in Game 6 SCF

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner drew heavy criticism from fans after a costly mistake led to a Florida Panthers goal in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday.
In the second period, with the Oilers trailing 2-0, Carter Verhaeghe shot the puck toward the Oilers’ net. Skinner failed to secure the puck, which deflected off his glove and went directly to Aleksander Barkov.
Barkov then made a precise pass to the front of the net to Sam Reinhart, who redirected it off his skate in the crease into the net, extending the Panthers' lead to 3-0.
Here's how fans on X (Twitter) reacted to Stuart Skinner's error. One tweeted:
"Trade Skinner for a bag of doritos. Won't regret it."
Another chimed in:
"McDavid is leaving."
Here are some of the other top reactions on X:
"McDavid should join a real team like the Canucks if he ever wants to win a cup," a third fan posted.
"Skinner needs to go. But my lord Bob doesn’t even look all that good, they’re just smothering," another chimed in.
F*****g useless. Fire Skinner and Bouchard into the Sun. I'm not even interested in watching the Oilers anymore with those guys on the team," one X user posted.
"Is he purposely losing? I know some “fans” said some shitty things, but come on?!? said another.
The Florida Panthers clinched their second consecutive Stanley Cup title after defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena. Sam Bennett was awarded the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP.
