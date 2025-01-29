"Trade Swayman for a roll of used toilet paper": Bruins fans livid after Boston Bruins' 7-3 blowout loss to Buffalo Sabres

Fans reacted as the Boston Bruins suffered a disappointing 7-3 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. The loss dropped the Bruins' record to 25-21-6 on the season.

For the Bruins, Mason Lohrei and Brad Marchand scored, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman allowed six goals on 32.

Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka each recorded hat-tricks for the Sabres, while Zach Benson also found the back of the net. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 25 shots.

Fans have taken to social media to voice their frustrations, with one tweeting:

“Trade Swayman for a roll of used toilet paper. Way to set the market jackass.”

Another wrote:

"Reset that goalie market Swayman. All goalies with a sub .900 save % will now make over $8M/year. Good job."

Here are some more fan reactions:

"congratulations you just got embarrassed by the most embarrassing team in the NHL! You should feel embarrassed that you’re this embarrassing trash of a team that you are!," one fan wrote.

"Every time you think this team can't lower the bar any more they find a way to do it," another fan wrote.

"Yes the Bruins weren’t good all around tonight, but sway gave up 2 bad goals and 1 iffy goal. Its tough as a team to fight from behind so often. Put them behind 4-1, Bs cut it 4-2 and Then Sway freezes on an easy poke check play. 5-2. Game over," a user commented.

"How do you lose to one of the worst teams in the entire league?," another user wrote.

The Boston Bruins will look to regroup and bounce back in their next game against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at home.

Game Recap: Boston Bruins' 7-3 loss to Buffalo Sabres

Mason Lohrei gave the Boston Bruins an early lead with a first-period goal at 12:44, but Tage Thompson tied it within a minute for the Sabres. Thompson struck again in the second period, finishing a tic-tac-toe play, before JJ Peterka extended Buffalo's lead to 3-1 with a wrist shot.

Thompson completed his hat-trick early in the third period, pushing the Sabres ahead 4-1. Brad Marchand responded with a power-play goal at 10:13, narrowing the gap to 4-2, but Peterka restored Buffalo’s three-goal advantage 30 seconds later.

Peterka went on to secure his own hat-trick with an empty-net goal, and Zach Benson added a late power-play tally to cap the Sabres’ dominant 7-3 victory.

