"Trade Ullmark immediately": Ryan Whitney urges Boston Bruins to ship $20,000,000 goaltender with deadline nearing

In a Saturday matchup between the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins, Brock Boeser led the Canucks to a 3-2 victory with his second goal of the game during a power play in overtime.

Former NHL player Ryan Whitney took to Twitter to express a bold opinion regarding the Boston Bruins' goaltending situation. Whitney urged the Bruins to make a decisive move, advocating for the trade of goaltender Linus Ullmark, who carries a hefty four-year, $20 million contract signed on Jul. 28, 2021.

"Trade Ullmark immediately," Whitney said. "Only chance of getting back something of substance that could help them win a cup. Swayman is the guy now, give him the net and use your only asset to get a player or two."

Whitney referenced a post by Derek Johnson, indicating that the goaltending debate is a topic of discussion among fans and analysts.

Johnson raises the question of selecting a definitive starting goalie for the Bruins moving forward, considering recent uncertainties in netminding. This aligns with Whitney's assertion that establishing a true number-one goalie could be a crucial step for the Bruins to stabilize their performance.

Brock Boeser seals overtime victory against Boston Bruins

The Vancouver Canucks staged an impressive comeback against the Boston Bruins, with Brock Boeser netting his second goal on a power play in overtime, securing a 3-2 victory.

“Maybe the last three, four games, the bench would have been a little different, slamming sticks and stuff. I didn’t see that tonight. There wasn’t frustration, even though we were down 2-0," coach Rick Tocchet said.

J.T. Miller played a pivotal role with three assists, extending his point streak to four games. Tocchet praised Miller, saying:

“Millsy willed the game. His third period was incredible.”

Boeser's game-winner came 25 seconds after Boston's too-many-men penalty in overtime.

The Bruins, tied with the Rangers for the Eastern Conference lead with 81 points, suffered their second consecutive overtime loss.

“A lot of great positives came from it," goaltender Jeremy Swayman said.

Vancouver's Filip Hronek, Boston's Jesper Boqvist, and Danton Heinen scored goals as the Canucks ended their four-game losing streak and maintained their top spot in the NHL standings with 82 points.

“I feel like we outplayed one of the best teams in the league today for 60 straight minutes, even though we were losing," Miller said.

The Boston Bruins will next face the Kraken on Monday.