"Trading Ritchie for anyone other than Crosby is a mistake": Avs fans fractured by Brock Nelson's trade as deal sends top prospect to Islanders

Fans on social media reacted as the Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders on Thursday, one day before the trade deadline.

As a part of the deal, the Islanders received Calum Ritchie, a first-round pick in the 2026 or 2027 draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2028 NHL draft and Oliver Kylingston. The Avalanche also acquired William Dufour.

Here's how fans on X (Twitter) reacted to the trade, with one tweeting:

"Trading Calum Ritchie for anyone other than Crosby is a mistake. Kid was our upcoming offensive talent. Now there's no one. I don't mind trading the first rounder, but Ritchie is overpay."

Another chimed in:

"Top prospect and first round pick for a guy not named Sidney Crosby. The GM has some explaining to do."

Here are some of the other top reactions on X. Many expressed disappointment over the Avs' decision to involve young prospects in the deal.

"Richie is the only downside - but if it will help us in the face off then I am all for it. We have been terrible in the dot this season," a third fan posted.

"Tough to give up Ritchie and picks, but the win-now mindset is clear. Let’s see how this shakes up the lineup!," another opined.

"HORRIBLE trade. Have had faith usually in the front office but this was a horrendous," another disgruntled fan posted.

"Feels like too much going the other way. Hope this brings a cup," another chimed in.

Brock Nelson reportedly refused to sign an extension with the Islanders

According to reports, Brock Nelson refused to sign a three-year contract extension offered by the Islanders. Following his refusal, about 10 teams, including Stanley Cup contenders, expressed interest in acquiring the 33-year-old veteran.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported that the Colorado Avalanche, while still playing the game against the San Jose Sharks, entered the race and are working on a deal. Moments later, the Avalanche confirmed the transaction on social media.

Brock Nelson was drafted No. 30 overall by the Islanders in the 2010 NHL Draft. This was his 12th season with the franchise, accumulating 43 points through 20 goals and 23 assists in 61 games this term.

