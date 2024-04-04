In the aftermath of the fiery clash between the New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils, Rangers coach Peter Laviolette and Devils' Travis Green found themselves at the center of attention. The media took considerable interest in the heated exchange between the duo during the game.

While commenting on the incident, Green provided his candid perspective. His view contrasts with Laviolette's diplomatic stance as he didn't hesitate when speaking with reporters.

"As far Peter and I go, I look over and he’s yelling, talking to me," Green asserted on the intensity of the exchange (via New York Post).

Laviolette acknowledged the charged atmosphere between the teams, attributing the bench spat to the emotions of the game. However, Travis Green was quick to respond, asserting that emotions were part of the sport, saying:

"That’s part of it, I have no problem with it, but if you’re gonna start yelling you’re gonna get it back and, like I said, none of this could have happened if there was one fight the game before.”

Travis Green also questioned Laviolette's rationale for being upset, emphasizing that the Rangers coach was well aware of the circumstances leading to the chaotic start of the game.

“I’m more than willing to go and talk to him and I have no idea why Peter was mad, to be honest. For starters they more or less, their players were lining up for fights before the faceoff and none of this would have happened, which we all know why it did happen tonight," Green said.

"None of it would have happened if something happened the game before which it was obvious that they didn’t want it to happen that game," he added.

Travis Green stated bluntly, leaving little room for ambiguity:

"I have no idea why Peter would have been upset, and that’s not on me why he’s upset."

Travis Green and Peter Laviolette were arguing over the Line Fight

The two teams had been simmering with underlying tensions for some time, fueled by physical play and contentious incidents. Rempe's aggressive style, which culminated in controversial hits and altercations, added fuel to the fire.

One such incident involved Rempe's hit on Jonas Siegenthaler on March 11, which led to a suspension for the Rangers player. The refusal to drop gloves in the previous game further exacerbated tensions between Rempe and MacDermid, setting the stage for the explosive line confrontation in this game.

While the Rangers had already secured a playoff berth, the loss dealt a blow to the Devils' slim postseason chances. The Devils' playoff hopes are still far from achieved.