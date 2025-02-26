Travis Kelce urges NFL to adopt 4 Nations Face-Off style brawls to exact revenge against Eagles

Jason and Travis Kelce had the Tkachuk brothers join them on the most recent episode of their "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday to discuss the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Ad

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk have been the talk of the hockey world after their performance at the tournament. They produced offense, delivered crushing hits and most notably, both got into fights just three seconds into the rivalry game against Team Canada.

The Kelce brothers loved the chaotic start to the game, and Travis Kelce seems to want the NFL to allow fighting just like what happened during Canada vs. the USA at the 4 Nations.

Ad

Trending

"We've been arguing to get that rule set in the NFL for years," Travis said (22:44). "Could you imagine just once every game you just get a f**king, you're allowed one fight. I told Jason, I was like, we ever played the Eagles. I was f***ing coming out there, and I was gonna drop the gloves with him."

Ad

Ad

Brady and Matthew Tkachuk have become the face of hockey in the United States and are bringing in fans and interest from places many never would've expected.

Travis Kelce asked the Tkachuks how the fights all went down

Later in the podcast, Travis Kelce asked the Tkachuks to break down the three fights in nine seconds that reignited the Canada-USA hockey rivalry.

Ad

Matthew Tkachuk dove into the details and discussions around the wild start involving himself, his brother and J.T. Miller.

"I think that, you know, USA, we, that team is such a proud group of Americans, and wanted to show how united we were and how proud we were to be Americans," Tkachuk said (23:25). "I mean, let's face it, last bunch of years, you really haven't seen that from Americans in general, like to show off how proud they are to be a part of the United States.

Ad

"I think our team did a great job of making a big impact on people from the whole tournament, but especially that game against Canada, going into a hostile environment and wanting to set the tone in a very tough place to play against a very great team.

"And so I think that we knew it was gonna be an intense game. And me, Brady and Millsy, you were talking before about it, about, you know, potentially, you know, if there were going to be just some scraps doing it right away."

Ad

Ad

Team Canada and Team USA had not faced off in a best-on-best hockey tournament since the World Cup of Hockey in 2016. It had been a long time coming, and for almost all American players, it was their first time being part of the action.

That showed as the 4 Nations was intense, emotional and quite frankly, some of the best hockey we've ever seen. Brady and Matthew Tkachuk fell heartbreakingly in overtime against the Canadians in the championship game, though that gives them even more motivation for what's to come.

Fans now look forward to the 2026 Winter Olympics, hoping to see Canada and the U.S. face off for another edition of the best rivalry in sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles