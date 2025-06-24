Trevor Zegras breaks his silence on Ducks fallout following shock Flyers trade; takes veiled dig at GM Pat Verbeek

Trevor Zegras is starting to settle into life as a Philadelphia Flyer.

It's been just over 24 hours since the surprising trade that sent the skilled forward from Anaheim to Philly in exchange for Ryan Poehling and draft picks.

Zegras had been in trade rumors at various points over the last several years; however, it sounded like the Ducks weren't interested in moving him this summer while his value was low. It turns out they did just that, receiving what many believe was an underwhelming return for a player who has shown 60+ point potential in the NHL.

On Tuesday, Trevor Zegras spoke to the media for the first time since the trade and was asked what he felt went wrong during the latter half of his time in Anaheim. Reporter Derek Lee shared his comments, which included a subtle shot at GM Pat Verbeek, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"You’d have to ask (Ducks GM Pat Verbeek). That’s a good question. I don't know. I just try to be a good teammate, do what was asked of me, and I'm gonna bring that same mindset to Philly," Zegras said.

Zegras is entering the final season of the three-year, $17,250,000 contract extension he signed with the Ducks in 2023.

Trevor Zegras is ready to move past the trade rumors in Philadelphia

It's never easy to be the subject of constant trade speculation, and Trevor Zegras learned that firsthand over the last few years.

The 24-year-old's name would pop in and out of the rumor mill for a variety of different reasons, and you could tell it had an effect on his play. Zegras wouldn't use it as an excuse, but he admitted it wasn't easy to deal with.

Team reporter Charlie O'Connor shared his comments on X.

"Zegras admitted that he had never dealt with trade rumors in his career before, and at times over the past year, it had his head spinning a bit. Said it was no excuse, but he's "excited as heck for a new start in Philadelphia," Zegras said.

Trevor Zegras and the Flyers hope the fresh start will help him get back to the levels he displayed throughout the first three seasons of his NHL career.

He should get plenty of opportunities to play alongside other talented forwards like Matvei Michkov, Travis Konecny, and Tyson Foerster, among others in Philadelphia.

