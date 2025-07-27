  • home icon
  Trevor Zegras makes his thoughts clear on Matvei Michkov's Michigan move

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Jul 27, 2025 03:41 GMT
"He's doing just fine": Trevor Zegras makes his thoughts clear on Matvei Michkov's Michigan move

Philadelphia Flyers forward Trevor Zegras responded to questions regarding comments from teammate Matvei Michkov about his “Michigan” move. Zegras scored a fantastic lacrosse-style goal against the Seattle Kraken during a game on December 23, 2023. The goal, dubbed the “Michigan move,” garnered plenty of attention due to its unique style.

Here’s a look at the goal:

youtube-cover
Trevor Zegras, upon joining the Flyers following a trade with the Anaheim Ducks, joked about Michkov attempting his Michigan move.

Michkov attempted to score a goal similar lacrosse-style goal in a December 12, 2024, game against the Detroit Red Wings.

Here's a look at Michkov's attempt:

When asked about teaching the move to Michkov, Zegras had this to say:

“That’s pretty funny. I don't know if there’s going to be many lessons.”

He added:

“He’s doing just fine without my Michigan Tricks.”
The comments, as published by B/R Open Ice on July 25, highlight Trevor Zegras’ playful side. Jokes aside, the 24-year-old will be looking to make a good impression on his new team. He’s entering the final year of his current contract. So, Zegras will be motivated to have a good season and earn a new multi-year extension.

Trevor Zegras adds skill to Flyers’ lineup

The Flyers will be counting on Zegras to use his skill to boost team scoring - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Flyers added Trevor Zegras this offseason to boost their top-six scoring depth. Daily Faceoff projects Zegras to lineup on the Flyers’ second line alongside newly-signed center Christian Dvorak.

While Zegras is a solid winger, he can also play center. That’s an intriguing possibility for the Flyers, as having that flexibility with Zegras is a huge boost.

As it stands, the Flyers' depth chart shows team captain Sean Couturier on the top line, with Dvorak as the 2C, Noah Cates at 3C, and Rodrigo Abols as the 4C.

But there’s no reason to assume Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet won’t give Zegras a look down the middle. One of the early impressions of the Zegras trade was that the club would be looking to line up Trevor Zegras with Matvei Michkov on the team's second unit.

But as things shape up, Michkov is slated to jump to the top line with Couturier and Travis Konecny. It remains to be seen if that’s the setup the Flyers will go with heading into the season. Tocchet could test various combinations before settling on a final configuration.

Regardless of where Zegras plays, he’ll be looking to prove he’s a legit top-six star this upcoming season. So, fans shouldn’t be surprised to find Zegras having a great year.

