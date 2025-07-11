"Tried the playoffs once and hated it" "Anything to hit cap floor": NHL fans react as Jeff Skinner signs $3M with SJ Sharks

The San Jose Sharks agreed to terms with forward Jeff Skinner, insider David Pagnotta reported on Friday.

The former Edmonton Oiler agreed to a one-year, $3 million contract with the Sharks. The signing raised a few eyebrows among NHL fans, with some poking fun at Jeff Skinner’s chosen club.

Let’s take a look at what fans had to say:

“Tried the playoffs once and hated it ig,” a fan opined.

“I guess one playoff run for him was enough,” this fan chimed in.

“Jeff Skinner really went to the playoffs once and said ‘yeah this just isn’t for me, ’” another fan weighed in.

Meanwhile, other fans questioned the Sharks’ motives for signing Jeff Skinner, hinting at their true intentions. Here’s what these fans stated:

“Yeah, McKenna it is then, huh…” a fan wrote.

“Anything to hit the cap floor. Literally anything. Means Jeff doesn’t play Skinner,” this fan remarked.

“The Sabres pay him more than that this season,” another fan posted.

Skinner will be playing for his third team in three seasons. He played for the Buffalo Sabres in 2023-24, scoring 24 goals in 74 games. He moved on to the Edmonton Oilers this past season, tallying 16 goals and 29 points. Now, he’ll take his skill set to San Jose, where the Sharks will be looking to escape the NHL cellar.

Jeff Skinner to slide into San Jose Sharks' middle six

Skinner will be looking to find his scoring touch in San Jose this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

The Sharks added the veteran Skinner as a low-cost, high-reward proposition. The Sharks' lineup boasts a solid but young top line featuring William Eklund, Macklin Celebrini, and Will Smith, Daily Faceoff projects.

So, Skinner’s playing spot could be in the middle six. Daily Faceoff shows the Sharks' second line consisting of Alex Wennberg, Tyler Toffoli, and newly-acquired Philipp Kurashev. The third line shows Ty Dellandrea centering Colin Graf and newcomer Adam Gaudette.

It’s the third line where Skinner could find his initial role. Graf has shown to be a good option for the Sharks. However, a healthy and productive Skinner could be considered an upgrade over Graf. That’s why sliding Skinner into the third-line left wing spot could make sense for the Sharks.

But if Skinner truly thrives this upcoming season, there could be a role for him on the second line. Perhaps sliding Toffoli over from the left to the right side could be a good way of accommodating both veteran goal scorers into the second line.

Ultimately, Jeff Skinner gives the Sharks options as they look to complement their up-and-coming core with proven veterans to lead the team’s turnaround this upcoming season.

