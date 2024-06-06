"Tried to sneak in Trouba" "Makes sense why McDavid was filmed on his beer run" - NHL fans react to news on forthcoming Amazon Prime docuseries

On Thursday, the NHL announced a collaboration with Amazon Prime for a forthcoming docuseries set to premiere in fall. Produced by Box To Box Films and NHL Films, the docuseries includes interviews and behind-the-scenes footage of players like Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Matthew Tkachuk.

Additionally, the series will delve into the lives of other players such as Jacob Trouba, David Pastrnak and William Nylander, among others.

As the news circulated, fans started reacting to it. Let's look at some of the reactions from NHL fans on X (formerly Twitter).

One fan noticed the inclusion of Jacob Trouba in the lineup and commented:

"They tried to sneak in Trouba."

Another fan found humor in a behind-the-scenes moment, writing:

"Makes sense now why McDavid was being filmed on his beer run."

However, not all reactions were filled with jest. One fan expressed skepticism over the selection of players.

"I feel like Seth Jarvis would be infinitely more interesting than Jacob Trouba, but sure," the fan tweeted.

Others questioned the rationale behind certain choices.

"Choosing Trouba over any of the best defensemen is certainly an interesting choice. Gotta include NY somehow right," a fan commented.

One fan expressed disappointment at the absence of players from what they deemed the "best team in league history."

"Oh I guess they didn’t want anyone from the best team in NHL history….," the fan wrote.

Steve Mayer shares his opinion on new NHL documentary

NHL's Chief Content Officer, Steve Mayer, sees the collaboration as an important move to show the league's stars and the eminence of the Stanley Cup Playoffs to a global audience.

Mayer shared its significance, saying in a release:

“This is so meaningful for our league. Box To Box has revolutionized modern storytelling for Formula 1, golf and tennis. With the full support of the league, players, coaches and owners, we welcome the opportunity to showcase our stars and the greatest season and postseason in sports — the Stanley Cup Playoffs — to a global audience.”

With Amazon Prime's vast reach, the series aims to boost hockey's popularity, following the success of similar ventures in Formula 1. Amazon Prime owns the broadcasting rights for Prime Monday Night Hockey, and this series aims to grow the sport's fanbase. Premiering in the fall, the docuseries has already captivated fans with star-studded features.