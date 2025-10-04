"Trotz embarrassed and hurt the franchise": NHL fans react as Luke Evangelista signs $6M extension with Predators

After three months of delay, Luke Evangelista signed a two-year, $6 million contract with the Nashville Predators on Saturday. The deal has an average annual value of $3 million. The 23-year-old forward was a restricted free agent after finishing his rookie contract in 2024-25 NHL season.The Predators announced the signing on X, writing, “Good things take time 🤌.”Evangelista was selected by Nashville in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Last season, he registered 32 points, including 10 goals and 22 assists, in 68 games. He has 86 points in 172 regular-season games. The team sees him as a developing forward with long-term potential.Soon, fans noticed the Predators' post and shared their response to the signing.&quot;Trotz embarrassed and hurt the franchise by dragging this out because he feels bad about his shitty veteran contracts that have bombed. A joke.z&quot; One fan criticized management led by GM Barry Trotz for delaying the deal.Sports @sportsaccount69LINK@PredsNHL @celerocommerce Trotz embarrassed and hurt the franchise by dragging this out because he feels bad about his shitty veteran contracts that have bombed. A joke.z“Finally! Now, Evangelista has to back it up and prove himself.” Another fan wrote.DerekAitken98 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 @DerekAitken98LINK@PredsNHL @celerocommerce Finally! Now, Evangelista has to back it up and prove himself.&quot;It’ll take him 10-15 games to contribute,&quot; a fan said. Some fans expressed excitement about the extension. Others raised doubts over Predators GM keeping him for the duration of the deal. Here are more reactions to Evangelista's signing:&quot;He will thrive somewhere else after Trotz trades him for a couple late round picks in the next few months,&quot; a fan said referring to Predators GM.&quot;BEST DAY OF MY LIFE DOING BACKFLIPS AT PREDS FEST&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;Nice to see Luke Evangelista signed for two years. Looking forward to his impact on the team.&quot; another reacted.Friedman on Luke Evangelista's contract delaySince Luke Evangelista's contract was delayed, it was part of several rumors. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman on Friday reacted to the delay and mentioned that it was due to a contract figure.&quot;I checked it, and I was told that their (Predators') first offer was two times two-ish,&quot; Friedman said. &quot;... I think the counter was Jack Quinn, which was two times three plus ... they were still having trouble bridging that gap on a two-year deal.&quot;Now, the Predators have finally left the trouble behind, and the new deal gives Luke Evangelista a chance to continue improving. The team hopes he can add more offense, as it stays focused on developing young players.The Predators will open the regular season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game will be at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and Evangelista is expected to be part of the main lineup.