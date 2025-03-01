"Trotz isn’t even watching" "Trade is a disaster": NHL fans react as Minnesota Wild acquires Gustav Nyquist for 2026 second-round draft pick

Gustav Nyquist has been traded to the Minnesota Wild. On Saturday morning, reports indicated that a deal was close, and it's now come to fruition.

The trade sends Nyquist from Nashville to Minnesota in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick. Nashville will retain 50 percent of Nyquist's salary in the deal.

NHL fans reacted to the trade on X (formerly Twitter).

"Trotz isn't even watching the game anymore he's out dealing," one fan wrote.

"Guerin not giving up Merrill or Johansson in the trade is a disaster. And lose a second round pick for a rental player," another fan wrote.

"You could get someone off waivers as good as Nyquist... what is going on here?," another fan added.

More fan reaction has poured in on X with the trade being finalized.

"Idk how i never realized but Gustav Nyquist is such a minnesota wild," another fan wrote.

"That’s a solid add for the #mnwild," added another fan.

"Trotz masterclass (1st time ever)," added one fan.

Gustav Nyquist is a pending unrestricted free agent in the second season of a two-year, $6,370,000 contract signed with the Preds in 2023. Minnesota will only take on $1,592,500 of his salary due to the retention in the trade.

Action will continue to heat up on the trade front as we inch closer to the Friday, March 7 trade deadline.

Gustav Nyquist has struggled this season but had a tremendous 2023-24 campaign

Gustav Nyquist has had a tough season, but we can't forget how productive he can and has been.

Nyquist has just 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 57 games this season. This comes just a year after he racked up a career-best 75 points (23 goals, 52 assists) in the 2023-24 season in Nashville. Minnesota is banking on the veteran winger to find his game with a change of scenery by joining a playoff-contending team.

Nyquist has played three games as a member of the Minnesota Wild after a deadline trade during the 2022-23 season. He was great in that short stint, producing five points (one goal, four assists).

Nyquist will have an opportunity to join the Minnesota lineup when the Wild host the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon. The puck drops at 3:30 p.m. ET at Xcel Energy Center.

