Trump-appointed FBI director Kash Patel joined Alex Ovechkin's locker room celebration after their win on Friday night. Patel, appointed in 2025, called it an "honor" to be with Wayne Gretzky and Ovechkin during the moment. He shared two pictures on X (formerly Twitter) congratulating Gretzky and praising Ovechkin after he tied the NHL’s all-time goals record.

"Congrats to The Great One Wayne Gretzky and huge props to #8 @ovi8 The greatest game on earth, honored to be with them on this record tying night… 894 goals #Legends @NHL," Patel tweeted.

Ovechkin scored his 893rd and 894th goals in their 5-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks. He bowed to Gretzky after the second goal, tying Gretzky’s career mark set in 1999 with the Rangers. The Capitals came back in the third period, and Ovechkin’s tying goal came on a power play at 6:13.

After the game, players and fans celebrated with Ovechkin. Gretzky took photos with the team and with Alex Ovechkin’s family, including the puck from the 894th goal.

“It's a special moment,” Ovechkin said. “It's great for hockey, it's great for D.C., it's great for all our fans to do it here in Washington. It's fun. It's fun. It's always a pleasure to be in that category with those names. Thank you, Wayne, for your support, for your kindness. It's great."

Ovechkin will try to break the record Sunday against the Islanders at UBS Arena.

Kash Patel was present with Gretzky and Bettman to see Alex Ovechkin tie the goal record

Everyone entered Capital One Arena on Friday night to see the Alex Ovechkin spectacle. Apart from Wayne Gretzky and Kash Patel, Gary Bettman was also present for the game in the USA capital. They were all sitting together in a suite in the arena.

Before the start of the game, Gretzky got a standing ovation from the crowd, and Ovechkin looked straight up from the ice near the Capitals' bench. He tied the record in 1,846 games, one game less than Gretzky.

Ovechkin’s first goal of the night was his 40th this season. He has now scored 40 or more goals in 14 seasons. Gretzky said he was proud of Ovechkin and happy for hockey.

"It's great for hockey," Wayne Gretzky said. "I'm so happy for the league. I'm proud of Alex."

Gretzky remembered Gordie Howe being present in 1999 when he broke Howe's record. He expects that Ovechkin will do the same when someone breaks his record in the future.

