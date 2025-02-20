"Try to see what makes him successful": Sidney Crosby continues to learn from Connor McDavid despite 20-year NHL experience

Connor McDavid has long anticipated teaming up with Sidney Crosby, and while they have already played three games together at the 4 Nations Face-Off, Thursday will be their first championship game as teammates.

Crosby reflected on his experience as a leader alongside McDavid on the national team. He expressed that he views the Oilers captain as both a teammate and a truly exceptional player.

The veteran Penguins star also emphasized the significance of learning from McDavid and understanding the factors that contribute to his success.

"I don't know if I've really thought about it. I mean, I just look at it as a teammate and somebody that's obviously a really special, special player, and just being able to to be on the ice with someone like him, try to learn, try to see what makes him successful, but at the same time get to know him," Crosby said after team practice."

"That's unique to playing things like this. You build as you know the time goes on, but I think it's just something that you really appreciate, you know, especially having been in different situations, played on different teams. That's just something unique," he added.

Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid have both been pivotal for Team Canada in paving their path to the 4 Nations championship game. Crosby leads the tournament with five points, while McDavid has accumulated four, combining for nine points to help Canada set up a rematch against the United States in the final.

Crosby and McDavid will aim to bring their first trophy as teammates to Canada when they face Team USA at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The anticipation for the championship game is at an all-time high, especially considering what fans witnessed the last time these two nations met. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

Jon Cooper labels Sidney Crosby as a savior for Canada

Sidney Crosby has been the player Canada turns to in high-stakes situations, consistently delivering in win-or-go-home scenarios. One great example of Crosby stepping up is his iconic overtime golden goal at the 2010 Olympics.

The moment not only secured Canada's victory over the United States but also solidified his legacy as a clutch performer on the international stage. Head coach Jon Cooper referred to Sidney Crosby as a savior for the national team.

"In our country," Canada coach Jon Cooper said, "Sid walks on water."

Drafted first overall by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005, Crosby is now in his 20th season in the NHL.

