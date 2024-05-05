"Let’s try to win 1 round more than once": NHL fans react to John Tavares' confidence in Leafs' Core Four for next year's win

Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares reflected on their disappointing run to the NHL playoffs. They were out in a tightly contested Game 7 against the Boston Bruins. Despite that, he expressed confidence in the Leafs' Core Four, comprising William Nylander, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and himself.

When questioned about his belief in the core's ability to achieve a different result next year, Tavares said:

"Just, you know, we're right there. I mean, it's a very small difference. And just the type of hockey that we played and the way we needed to play to give ourselves a chance to win the series and the way we came together."

Expand Tweet

Tavares' optimism resonated with many NHL fans, who expressed themselves on X.

"Let’s try to win 1 round more than once," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

"No chance that core wins a cup" another fan said,

Expand Tweet

For now, Leafs fans are disappointed and did not back down from criticizing Tavares.

"This guy has to have the C stripped. It’s time. Soft, offence declining, no emotion and don’t think he pushes any players on that team. Never should have been captain in first place," a fan tweeted.

'Just say its not good enough and stop being a fraud its that simple," one fan tweeted,

"Win a series. And then a game. Core..... its about the team. Not only about the Core. Its the team. Organisation. Coaching," a fan tweeted,

However, one fan addressed a different concern, pointing out the flaws in the Leafs' coaching.

"Comes down to coaching honestly. They have the players, just have to find the system," the fan tweeted.

John Tavares and the Leafs couldn't qualify for Round 2

Boston Bruins coach Jim Montgomery challenged David Pastrnak in Game 7 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. It led to his crucial overtime goal that secured their series win. Pastrnak admitted his need for improvement.

“He’s trying to bring the best out of every single player. He expects more," Pastrnak said. "I admitted I needed to be better.”

Jeremy Swayman's goaltending and Hampus Lindholm's goal aided the Bruins' victory. They advance to face the Florida Panthers. The Leafs, missing Auston Matthews in prior games, fought hard but fell short.

“It’s a tough one to lose. Tough way to go," Keffe said.

Ilya Samsonov's goaltending for Toronto wasn't enough as the Bruins capitalized on home advantage and momentum, energized by the enthusiastic crowd support.