"Trying to take his head off": Social media reacts to Paul Cotter's "dirty hit" that left Adam Pelech bleeding

Social media exploded after New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter made a controversial hit on New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech during New York's 1-0 win on Sunday.

Ad

The incident happened in the second period of the game. Cotter shoulder-checked Pelech in the head after he passed the puck. Pelech was seen bleeding from the face as he left the ice while shouting at Cotter. He did not return to the game.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Cotter was immediately assessed a 5-minute major penalty and match penalty for an illegal check to the head.

Fans wasted no time in voicing their dislike for Cotter's reckless play on social media. One fan described it as,

"Was trying to take his head off,"

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Dirty hit," another commented.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here are some fan reactions:

"Should be suspended til next season could've paralyzed him." one fan wrote.

"Really just low IQ to even risk going for that hit in a game that cannot effect any playoff seeding. Goal of game should be dont get hurt dont get suspended. And you go for that hit?" another fan wrote.

Ad

"I’d be mad too if someone plays that recklessly in a nothing game and gives me a head injury" a user commented.

"Very dirty hit could have been avoided there is no place in the game for this. Should send a strong message with the playoffs starting suspend him the remainder of the season." another user wrote.

Ad

At 25 years old, Paul Cotter is in his first season with the Devils after being acquired from the Vegas Golden Knights. Cotter has 16 goals and 22 points in 79 games this season.

Paul Cotter to Face NHL Disciplinary Action

The NHL's Department of Player Safety has announced that New Jersey Devils forward Paul Cotter will face a hearing on Monday to address his illegal check to the head Adam Pelech.

Ad

Islanders head coach Patrick Roy made it clear the team does not condone such reckless play.

“I don’t have any update for Pelly, but that’s the kind of hit we don’t like. Kind of hit that we don’t want to see happening for any game.” Roy stated.

With two games left in the regular season, the Islanders will be hoping Pelech's injury is not too serious as they prepare to take on the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama