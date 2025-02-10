"Twitter discovers Italians", "Doppelganger?": Social media in splits over Nick Foligno's uncanny resemblance to Philadelphia Eagles HC Nick Sirianni

Social media is abuzz over the striking resemblance between Chicago Blackhawks captain Nick Foligno and Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

Following Sirianni's impressive leadership in guiding the Eagles to a commanding 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX, fans have taken notice of the similarities in their appearances.

"Has anyone ever seen Nick Sirianni and Nick Foligno in the same room? That’s the exact same person," Sportsnet's Anna Dua posted first.

Ironically, not only do they share similar facial features, but they also have the same first name. Fans on X (formerly Twitter) shared their thoughts and reactions regarding the uncanny resemblance.

One said:

"Twitter discovers Italians."

Another chimed in:

"doppelganger???"

Here are some of the other top reactions on X:

"I could not figure out why he looks so familiar! BINGO lol." a third fan said.

"Literally ever hockey fan watching has to be thinking this. Its so uncanny." another posted.

"The Philly coach really do be looking like Nick Foligno…but with hair," one humorously posted.

"100%. Said the same thing to my buddy," another chimed in.

Despite the similarities, it's worth noting that Nick Sirianni and Nick Foligno are not related in any way.

Nick Foligno flooded with texts over Nick Sirianni resemblance during Super Bowl 2023

During Nick Foligno's time with the Boston Bruins in 2023, he experienced an influx of messages on his phone during the Super Bowl pregame, which left him confused.

It was later revealed that his friends and teammates had been having fun throughout the NFL season, joking about the striking resemblance between Foligno and Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni.

Many noted that the two could easily be mistaken for siblings, especially when Sirianni wore a hat that concealed his fuller head of hair compared to Foligno's. The Blackhawks veteran later acknowledged the barrage of texts he received, jokingly suggesting that he would've preferred the Eagles winning the game.

“I got so many texts,” Foligno said via Masslive. “I wish they would have won though. At least it would have made me feel better.”

Foligno has been with the Chicago Blackhawks for the last two seasons. The 37-year-old veteran has accumulated 25 points through 11 goals and 14 assists in 55 games this season.

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks currently sit 31st in the league standings with a 17-31-7 record and 41 points.

