"Two years too long" - NHL fans react as Flyers tie down Nick Seeler to four-year contract extension 

NHL fans took no time to react as the Philadelphia Flyers announced a four-year contract extension for defenseman Nick Seeler. The news, confirmed by NHL insiders Anthony Di Marco and Chris Johnston, sparked a range of opinions among fans.

First Di Marco tweeted:

"Seeler gets 4 years."

Soon Johnston confirmed:

"Nick Seeler's #flyers extension carries a full no-trade clause over the first two years, plus a $1.5M signing bonus in Year 1 and $1M signing bonus in Year 2. The four-year contract carries a $2.7M AAV, as @DarrenDreger reported."

Some fans expressed concern over the length of the contract, believing that two years would have been more suitable:

"2 years too long...AAV is critical now"

Others, however, took a more optimistic view, acknowledging Seeler's contributions to the team's defensive play.

One fan highlighted Seeler's shot blocking, hitting and overall gritty style of play:

"Annoying, but fine. As long as he continues shot blocking, hitting, and giving our younger guys confidence… it’ll be fine. He doesn’t play the type of game that we should worry about him “falling off a cliff”. As long as he stays willing to do the dirty work, it’ll be fine."

Similarly, another fan expressed:

"One and a half years too long. Two would have been great. Three would have been doable. That fourth year, oof."

Despite differing opinions on the length of the contract, many fans applauded the Flyers for rewarding Seeler's hard work. A fan said:

"They rewarded a heart and soul player that does everything you ask with a bit more term. Doesnt mean he is a flyer for 4 years, but he and his family get paid for 4 years. This goes a long way to showing players (both internally and externally)how they will be treated."

Detailed insights into Nick Seeler contract extension

Nick Seeler, a defenseman for the Philadelphia Flyers, is staying put with a new four-year contract worth $10.8 million. Initially signed on a one-year deal in July 2021, Seeler's strong performance earned him a spot on the team. He later secured a two-year contract extension in May 2022.

Scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent, the 30-year-old Minnesota native has tallied a goal, 11 assists and a plus-15 rating in 63 games this season. Drafted by the Minnesota Wild in 2011, Seeler has amassed eight goals and 41 points over 288 career games with the Wild, Chicago Blackhawks and Flyers.