  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Tyler Bertuzzi
  • Tyler Bertuzzi makes his thoughts crystal clear on disallowed goal in loss to Canucks

Tyler Bertuzzi makes his thoughts crystal clear on disallowed goal in loss to Canucks

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 18, 2025 06:38 GMT
NHL: OCT 13 Mammoth at Blackhawks - Source: Getty
Tyler Bertuzzi makes his thoughts crystal clear after disallowed goal in loss to Canucks - Source: Getty

Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi shared his thoughts about the overturned goal in the Hawks' 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.

Ad

The Blackhawks held a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Ryan Donato and Bertuzzi, but the Canucks rallied with goals from Jake DeBrusk and Max Sassoon to tie it 2-2.

With less than six minutes remaining in the game, Tyler Bertuzzi appeared to score a potential game-winning goal by tapping in a loose puck near the net. However, officials immediately waved it off for goaltender interference against Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Here's the video of the play:

Ad

The Blackhawks challenged the call, but after review, the goal was not overturned—it remained disallowed. In his post-game comments, Bertuzzi said that he wouldn't comment to avoid a potential fine.

"I won't comment because I'll probably get fined. I think it was not that great of a call."
Ad

Had that goal stood, the Blackhawks might have had a chance to win the game. They were assessed a penalty for delaying and an unsuccessful challenge. The Hawks play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Tyler Bertuzzi's disallowed goal halts Blackhawks' outing in loss to Canucks

On Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center.

Ad
Ad

Ryan Donato opened the scoring for the Blackhawks, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead on a power play at 12:41. With less than a minute left in the first period, Tyler Bertuzzi extended the lead to 2-0.

"The first back-to-back, so you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said via NHL. “It was a real heavy game in Dallas. I felt like the first period we didn’t have our legs. When that happens, sometimes it takes a while to get into it. We made it a little bit harder than we had to, but I like the way we kept going and came back again.”

The Canucks mounted a comeback in the second period, with Jake DeBrusk narrowing the gap to 2-1 on a power play at 6:49. Max Sasson then tied the game at 2-2 at the 13:42 mark. After a scoreless overtime, the Canucks secured the win in a shootout

About the author
Abhishek Dilta

Abhishek Dilta

Twitter icon

Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.

A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.

Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.

Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications