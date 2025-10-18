Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Bertuzzi shared his thoughts about the overturned goal in the Hawks' 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday.The Blackhawks held a 2-0 lead after the first period with goals from Ryan Donato and Bertuzzi, but the Canucks rallied with goals from Jake DeBrusk and Max Sassoon to tie it 2-2.With less than six minutes remaining in the game, Tyler Bertuzzi appeared to score a potential game-winning goal by tapping in a loose puck near the net. However, officials immediately waved it off for goaltender interference against Canucks goalie Kevin Lankinen.Here's the video of the play:The Blackhawks challenged the call, but after review, the goal was not overturned—it remained disallowed. In his post-game comments, Bertuzzi said that he wouldn't comment to avoid a potential fine.&quot;I won't comment because I'll probably get fined. I think it was not that great of a call.&quot;Ben Pope @BenPopeCSTLINKTyler Bertuzzi on his disallowed goal: &quot;I won't comment because I'll probably get fined. I think it was not that great of a call.&quot;Had that goal stood, the Blackhawks might have had a chance to win the game. They were assessed a penalty for delaying and an unsuccessful challenge. The Hawks play the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.Tyler Bertuzzi's disallowed goal halts Blackhawks' outing in loss to CanucksOn Thursday, the Chicago Blackhawks suffered a 3-2 shootout loss to the Vancouver Canucks at the United Center.Ryan Donato opened the scoring for the Blackhawks, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead on a power play at 12:41. With less than a minute left in the first period, Tyler Bertuzzi extended the lead to 2-0. &quot;The first back-to-back, so you don’t know what you’re going to get,” Vancouver coach Adam Foote said via NHL. “It was a real heavy game in Dallas. I felt like the first period we didn’t have our legs. When that happens, sometimes it takes a while to get into it. We made it a little bit harder than we had to, but I like the way we kept going and came back again.”The Canucks mounted a comeback in the second period, with Jake DeBrusk narrowing the gap to 2-1 on a power play at 6:49. Max Sasson then tied the game at 2-2 at the 13:42 mark. After a scoreless overtime, the Canucks secured the win in a shootout