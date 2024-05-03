Tyler Bertuzzi opines Bruins are rattled after Leafs' Game 6 win - "Everyone's frustrated over there"

Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi shared his opinion after his team's Game 6 victory over the Boston Bruins. Bertuzzi, who briefly played for the Bruins last season, believes he has a good understanding of the players in the Boston locker room and thinks they are feeling frustrated following the Leafs' 2-1 win, which forced a decisive Game 7.

Tyler Be­rtuzzi acknowledged that his rece­nt on-ice encounters with Brad Marchand may have­ agitated the Bruins captain. However, he also suggested that the frustration extends beyond Marchand, stating:

“Maybe a little bit. Obviously, I think everyone’s frustrated over there,” Tyler Bertuzzi told reporters, according to TSN. “We’ve been very good defensively in kind of smothering them and we got to bring that to Game 7.”

Tyler Bertuzzi's comments reflect his confidence in the Leafs' defensive performance and their ability to stifle the Bruins' attack. Throughout the series, the Bruins have struggled to generate scoring opportunities and shots on goal, with Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll allowing just two goals in seven periods since joining the series.

For the se­ason's playoff this time, Tyler Bertuzzi has bee­n in six games. He got one goal and two assists in those game­s. Throughout his playoff career of 13 games, he has six goals and seven assists.

In Game­ 6, Toronto made shooting paths hard to go through. Because of this, the Bruins just had one shot on ne­t in the first part of the game. Maple­ Leafs also blocked more shots, holding a 27-14 advantage by the end of the game.

Despite the frustration, the Bruins are focused on regaining composure for the crucial Game 7 on Saturday night, with the opportunity to advance still within reach.

Brad Marchand looks forward to Game 7: Acknowledging rivalry joined by Tyler Bertuzzi

Bruins captain Brad Marchand understands the significance of Game 7 against the Maple Leafs, looking at the opportunity it presents for both teams. Despite the Game 6 loss, Marchand remains focused on the present moment and the chance to advance.

“These are where rivalries are built and formed,” Marchand told reporters, according to NESN. “Again, it’s an opportunity. You never know how things play out in these moments, but they’re exciting. We have to be grateful for it. We’ve worked extremely hard to put ourselves in a position to have home ice and it’s a great opportunity."

Brad Marchand stresses the importance of staying focused on the upcoming game:

“It doesn’t matter how anything’s played out in the past. It doesn’t matter how we got to this point. It’s about the next one.”

For him, it's all about seizing the moment and giving their best effort in Game 7.