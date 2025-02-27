Tyler Myers injury update: Canucks D-man sparks injury scare after puck hits neck

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers sustained an injury in the 3-2 overtime win against the LA Kings on Wednesday after a puck deflected off his neck area.
The injury occurred after Myers was attempting to block a shot during the penalty kill when the puck struck him. The 35-year-old appeared to be in pain and remained on the ice while receiving medical attention.
Tyler Myers was subsequently assisted off the ice by his teammates and went to the Canucks' locker room.
The injury appears to be less serious than initially feared, and coach Rick Tocchet suggested that the defenseman might be available for the game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday.
