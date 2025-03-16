Tyler Myers reveals big changes in Elias Pettersson’s gameplay post heavy criticism 

Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers has noticed changes in forward Elias Pettersson’s performance. Pettersson has four goals and two assists in his last five games. His improved play is crucial for the Canucks in holding the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

On Sunday, NHL insider Noah Strang tweeted that Myers feels Pettersson is playing "a lot more free."

"He’s more vocal in the room, he’s been stepping up for us the last couple weeks." Myers said, per Strang.

With 16 regular-season games left, Vancouver is fighting to keep its playoff spot. And D-man Tyler Myers has scored five goals and 17 assists, averaging 20:46 minutes of ice time per game.

In the Canucks’ 6–2 win over the Chicago Blackhawks, Pettersson scored a goal and assisted on Quinn Hughes’s opener. When asked about his form, Pettersson joked:

“Can you believe it? It feels good."

Pettersson has scored 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) in 60 games this season. He is averaging 18:47 of ice time per game, and 25 of his 41 points have come in wins.

Earlier this season, Pettersson was critiqued for his performance amid his rift with former teammate J.T. Miller. Miller was later traded to the New York Rangers. Despite staying at the center of media's criticism, Pettersson has stepped up for the Canucks at a crucial time.

The Canucks are 31-24-11 and sit fourth in the Pacific Division. Vegas is leading the Division with 86 points, that's 13 points more the Canucks. LA Kings and Edmonton Oilers are in the second and third position, respectively.

Quinn Hughes praised Elias Pettersson for his two-point performance

Vancouver Canucks captain Quinn Hughes praised Elias Pettersson after their 4–3 shootout win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. Pettersson had a goal and an assist in the game.

"I mean, really happy for him,” Hughes said to the media. “Took a lot of crap this year. We obviously need him at this point in time with 17 games left. And he showed up today, brought his A-game, and we’re going to continue to need him to do that."

Pettersson scored the game-tying goal before Conor Garland won it in the shootout. His strong play came at a crucial time for the Canucks.

"It was a really important game," Hughes said. "A very excited group."

Pettersson is expected to continue his strong performance against the Utah Hockey Club on Sunday. The game will start at 5:00 p.m. PDT.

