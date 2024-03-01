Tyler Seguin injury update: Insider reveals encouraging news on Stars center

Dallas Stars fans can breathe a sigh of relief as NHL insider Pierre LeBrun brings encouraging news regarding Tyler Seguin's injury. LeBrun took to X to report:

“Tyler Seguin is expected back before the playoffs so his $9.85M AAV likely not available before the trade deadline”

This recent update puts an end to any rumors about the Stars having cap space because of Seguin’s injury before the trade deadline.

Seguin was dealing with a lingering injury that worsened recently forcing him to sit out games. During his time off the ice, Ty Dellandrea has taken on a role on the second line with Matt Duchene and Mason Marchment. Dellandrea has been performing well in the absence of Seguin.

Before getting injured, Seguin was having a strong comeback season scoring 45 points in 58 games, with 20 goals and 25 assists. His absence is noticeable and it has allowed the Stars to explore their team’s depth.

Logan Stankoven was brought up from the Texas Stars in the AHL and he has been playing in line with Jamie Benn and Wyatt Johnston.

LeBrun also gave an update on Evgeni’s status:

“Evgeni Dadonov ($2.25M AAV) may not return before the playoffs, but Stars already using his LTI space so that doesn't really factor, either”

Evgeni Dadonov's status does not change the Stars' financial landscape, as they are already utilizing his long-term injured reserve (LTIR) space.

Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer’s take on Tyler Seguin's injury

Coach Pete DeBoer referred to Tyler Seguin's injury as a problem that the Stars felt needed examination after a 4-1 defeat against the Ottawa Senators on February 22.

“He’s been dealing with something from even prior to [the Ottawa Senators] game, but it hasn’t gotten better,” Pete DeBoer said to reporters. “It’s actually gotten worse. I think the Ottawa game was kind of the last straw.”

The Dallas Stars are 36-17-9 and next face the San Jose Sharks (15-38-5) on Saturday at American Airlines Center. The Stars are currently first in the Central Division, followed by the Winnipeg Jets.