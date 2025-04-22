Tyler Seguin's wife Kate drops 3-word reaction to beau's game-tying goal during Stars vs Avs Game 2

Kate Seguin attended Game 2 of the Western Conference first-round playoffs between the Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche on Monday. She was joined by Tyler Seguin’s sisters, Candace and Cassidy. All three wore “Seguin 91” jackets at American Airlines Center.

Kate shared pictures and clips on Instagram showing her support, with one video showing the dark arena with green lights flashing across the crowd. Another clip was of Kate entering the arena with Candace and Cassidy. In a snap, they posed outside before the game started. They smiled and wore matching jackets to support Tyler.

Kate also posted a video showing fans waving towels during the matchup, while another captured green streamers falling after Seguin's goal.

Kate shares pictures and clips on Instagram IG/@kate_seguin

Kate posted a scoreboard photo showing Tyler celebrating his goal. She added the caption:

“THAT’S MY HUBBY!”

A short video showed Tyler’s slap shot goal that tied the game. It was a reshare from Candace's story, who wrote:

"Guess who’s back!!" and tagged Tyler in the post.

Tyler Seguin scored a power-play goal late in the first period. The shot went past Avalanche goalie Mackenzie Blackwood at 19:06. It was Seguin’s first goal of the current playoff run. He had missed most of the season due to hip surgery but returned strong with 21 points in 20 regular-season games.

The Dallas Stars won the game 4-3 in overtime. Seguin’s goal helped tie things up early in the contest. His experience helped the team in bouncing back and leveling the series 1-1 after the loss in Game 1 of the playoffs.

Tyler Seguin and his wife Kate welcomed their daughter in January

On Jan. 23, Tyler Seguin's wife, Kate, posted pictures on Instagram to introduce her newborn daughter, Wren Katherine Seguin. She shared several photos of herself and Tyler Seguin holding baby Wren. The baby was born on Jan. 16 at 7:41 a.m., weighing 7 pounds 1 ounce. Kate wrote,

"Our family has grown by 10 little fingers and toes 👼🏼 Wren Katherine Seguin was born...on January 16th... @tseguin92 and I are in utter bliss experiencing this new chapter with our baby girl. For this child, I prayed, and the Lord has granted the desires of my heart. 1 Samuel 1:27."

In another post, Kate shared a photo of their three dogs meeting Wren for the first time. She wrote:

"Seguin family, party of six! Gerry, Cash, and Marshall are so excited about their baby sister! 👶🏼🐾🎀"

The post showed Tyler Seguin's dogs, Gerry, Cash and Marshall, next to the baby.

