  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Tyler Seguin
  • Tyler Seguin's wife, Kate, rallies Stars fans with strong message ahead of WCF clash against Oilers - "Don't mess with Texas"

Tyler Seguin's wife, Kate, rallies Stars fans with strong message ahead of WCF clash against Oilers - "Don't mess with Texas"

By ARJUN B
Modified May 20, 2025 11:10 GMT
Colorado Avalanche v Dallas Stars - Game Five - Source: Getty
Tyler Seguin's wife, Kate, rallies Stars fans with strong message ahead of WCF - Source: Getty

Kate Kirchof, the Dallas stars alternate captain Tyler Seguin's wife, has shown her support for the Stars and rally fans ahead of their Western Conference Final against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ad

For the second straight year, the Oilers and Stars will battle it out in the Western Conference Final. In an Instagram post, Kate shared pictures and a video that showcased her dedication to the team, captioning it:

"Conference Finals Baby! Don't mess with Texas."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

One picture showed her posing with a special boot, while a video revealed a custom-made pair of boots featuring the Dallas Stars' jersey colors and Seguin's name and No. 91.

"Custom Boots by @officialjerseycowboyboots," Kate added in her post.

Kate also shared a video of the Stars' goal celebration against the Winnipeg Jets. It captured the electric atmosphere at American Airlines Center and the support of the home crowd.

Ad

Tyler Seguin and Kate Kirchof tied the knot in the Bahamas in July 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Wren Katherine Seguin, in January this year.

The Oilers eliminated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in Round 2, while the Stars squad advanced by knocking out the Jets in six. Game 1 of the WCF is set for Wednesday at Rogers Place.

Tyler Seguin wishes wife, Kate, on Mother’s Day

Tyler Seguin marked Mother’s Day on Sunday with a touching Instagram post honoring his wife, Kate.

Ad

He shared a collection of photos and videos featuring Kate and their daughter, Wren, along with a touching caption on Instagram:

"Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my amazing Wife! It’s hard to put into words what this last year to the day has been like, since finding out our family was going to grow.
"You are an absolute Rockstar and I am so thankful and appreciative of the sacrifices you make every day! Wren and I love you!"
Ad

One photo featured a sweet family moment with Tyler, Kate and baby Wren Katherine. In one video, Kate was seen walking with Wren, while another shows her holding their daughter in the stands during a Dallas game. The post also included a solo shot of Kate and a photo of Wren.

About the author
ARJUN B

ARJUN B

Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.

Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications