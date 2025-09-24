Tyler Toffoli convinced young teammates that Carey Price would make on-ice comeback with Sharks

Tyler Toffoli played a prank on his younger teammates in San Jose. He told them that Carey Price would come out of retirement. The prank came after the Sharks traded for Price’s contract this month. San Jose acquired him and a 2026 fifth-round pick. In return, Montreal received defenseman Gannon Laroque.Toffoli's wife, Cat Belanger, shared the story on &quot;Never Offside with Julie &amp; Cat.&quot; She said Toffoli told them he had inside information from her, Angela Price and Carey. The young players believed it right away.&quot;When Carey got traded here, Ty decided to tell all the younger Sharks (that) he got the inside scoop via me, Ange and Carey that Carey was coming out of retirement,&quot; Cat said. &quot;And he's gonna play for the Sharks. When I tell you, they were so excited. &quot;Vinnie didn't say on the podcast who was the most gullible of this, but I will. It was Will Smith. He was so excited for Carey.&quot;Price last played in 2021-22 and is not expected to return. The move was mainly a financial trade.But, like Cat said, Will Smith was the most convinced of all. Smith is only 20 years old and just finished his rookie season with the Sharks. He scored 18 goals and 27 assists in 74 games. His strong first year made him a bright spot for the rebuilding team.Toffoli also had a strong season with San Jose. He scored 30 goals and 24 assists for 54 points. Despite the team’s struggles, he stayed a steady scorer. His prank gave the locker room a fun moment before the start of the 2025-26 season.Carey Price's reason behind leaving the NHL earlyCarey Price said in March that health problems ended his career. His right knee could not handle the demands of playing in the NHL anymore. Price said he preferred leaving the game for health reasons rather than losing skill.&quot;I always knew that my career would come to an end because of health reasons or because I was told I wasn't good enough anymore,&quot; Price said, via NHL.com on Sept. 6. &quot;I'd like to think that I finally stopped because my body just couldn't keep up anymore. I like that better.&quot;I'm still a proud athlete. I would've found it tough to find myself out of the NHL because I no longer had the talent to keep up.&quot;Price also mentioned his family and accepted stepping away as the right choice. He had a great career with Montreal, as he owns the Canadiens’ all-time wins record with 361.