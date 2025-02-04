Tyler Toffoli has one-word reaction for veteran Rangers goalie after hitting memorable NHL milestone

The New York Rangers won 4-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. This ended their three-game losing streak. Goalie Jonathan Quick made 34 saves and reached 400 career regular-season wins. He is the first American-born goalie to do so.

San Jose Sharks forward Tyler Toffoli, who was drafted by the LA Kings, and played his initial eight seasons with Quick was proud of his former teammate. He reacted to the goaltender's milestone after resharing the NHL’s post on Instagram that said:

"400 WINS FOR QUICK 🗽He's the 15th goalie in NHL history to reach the mark!"

Toffoli simply wrote:

"Legend."

via instagram.com/ @tofff73

Toffoli was traded to Vancouver in the mid-2019-20 NHL season and Quick was later traded to Vegas in the 2022-23 season.

The Rangers were down 2-1 after two periods. Mika Zibanejad tied the game with a power-play goal. Later, he assisted K'Andre Miller, who scored the game-winning goal. Miller's shot went past Vegas goalie Adin Hill.

Earlier, Zibanejad helped prevent Jack Eichel from clearing the puck. He then scored in front of the net. Alexis Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers. Panarin had two assists. J.T. Miller, recently acquired from Vancouver, recorded two assists as well.

Eichel scored both goals for Vegas. His first goal came on a power play. His second goal put the Golden Knights ahead in the second period. Vegas has now lost three straight games and is struggling with a 3-7-3 record in their last 13 games.

The Rangers (25-23-4) will next face the Boston Bruins (26-22-6) on Wednesday.

Jonathan Quick talked about the milestone and received praise from Rangers' teammates

Reaching 400 wins was a big milestone for Jonathan Quick. He joined Marc-Andre Fleury (572) and Sergei Bobrovsky (418) as active goalies with 400 or more wins. He became the 15th NHL goalie to complete 400 wins.

Quick, who is playing his second season with the Rangers, said:

“It just means I’ve been lucky enough to play with a lot of great hockey players that value winning, put that above all else. So, I’m just grateful I’ve been on some great teams over the course of my career, this one included here. Just grateful.”

Quick, a three-time Stanley Cup winner received praise from his teammates for the win. Rangers' leading scorer Artemi Panarin said:

“Happy for him, congratulations. I’m hoping he gets more.”

Coach Peter Laviolette praised Quick’s leadership.

“If you watch him on a daily basis, it’s not hard to figure out why he’s reached that number,’’ Laviolette said. “It’s his work ethic ... He’s a great person, works hard, total professional.”

Quick is close to passing Chris Osgood (401) and Grant Fuhr (403) on the all-time wins list.

