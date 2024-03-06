Tyler Toffoli's future in New Jersey Devils confirmed by GM Fitzgerald

Amid swirling trade rumors, New Jersey Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald has emphatically quashed talks of actively shopping the 31-year-old forward, Tyler Toffoli.

In a candid statement, Fitzgerald disclosed according to The Hockey News:

"I'm not shopping Tyler Toffoli... Tyler knows how much I'd like to bring him back, but unfortunately, right now, there's a possible term difference."

Fitzgerald, while acknowledging interest from other NHL teams, maintains a steadfast stance, insisting that he won't hastily part ways with Toffoli, as he said:

"But the reality is teams have called on him, and what a return looks like; I wouldn't be giving away a player, my leading scorer, that's for sure, just to gain future assets. But the reality is those future assets could help us down the road."

Toffoli currently leads the Devils in scoring with an impressive 44 points amassed in 61 games. With 26 goals and 18 assists to his name, Toffoli's offensive ability has been a vital asset for the team, particularly with eight power-play goals under his belt.

He is currently in the final year of a four-year, $17 million contract, set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Acquired from the Calgary Flames in June 2023 for Yegor Sharangovich and a third-round pick, Toffoli was brought in for his goal-scoring, fitting into the team's top-six lineup alongside Nico Hischier and Timo Meier.

With the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline approaching on March 8, the Devils are 8 points behind the Philadelphia Flyers in their division. They need to try to get into the playoffs. Tyler Toffoli has 5 points in his last five games for the Devils, which underscores his value to the team's postseason dream.

Fitzgerald's commitment to retaining Toffoli contrasts with past moves, such as trading Blake Coleman to the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020.

3 Possible Landing Spots for Tyler Toffoli

Tyler Toffoli emerges as a coveted asset for several contending teams.

Toronto Maple Leafs: With a focus on bolstering their defense, the Maple Leafs could still opt for an aggressive pursuit of Toffoli. Adding him to their offensive powerhouse would elevate Toronto into contention for the league's best offense, further strengthening their playoff aspirations.

Edmonton Oilers: Seeking depth in their top six, the Oilers could find Toffoli to be an ideal fit. His addition would complement their second lineup by allowing Mattias Janmark to play freely and potentially alleviating defensive concerns by bolstering offensive depth. This strategic move could enhance Edmonton's competitiveness in the postseason.

Los Angeles Kings: A reunion with Toffoli could invigorate the Kings' forward group, providing a significant boost as they vie for playoff contention. Toffoli's familiarity with the organization as he played in 515 games before being traded and his proven goal-scoring abilities make him an enticing target for Los Angeles.