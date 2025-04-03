Tyler Toffoli's wife Cat drops 1-word reaction to beau's click with Rangers goalie Jonathan Quick

San Jose Sharks alternate captain Tyler Toffoli and New York Rangers goaltender Jonathan Quick are close friends and seemingly so are their families.

On Wednesday, Tyler Toffoli’s wife Cat shared a particular picture of her husband with Jonathan Quick on her stories originally posted by the Sharks’ Instagram account after the Sharks vs. Rangers game on Sunday. The picture showed Quick and Toffoli sharing a moment on the ice.

In the caption, Cat wrote:

“Faves,” and tagged Jonathan’s wife Jaclyn Quick.

via Instagram /@catbtoffoli

Tyler Toffoli and Jonathan Quick were teammates during their time with the Los Angeles Kings. They played together from 2013 to 2020 and even won the Stanley Cup in 2014.

Toffoli was later traded to the Vancouver Canucks in February 2020 ending their time as teammates. Quick remained with the Kings until 2023 before being traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets and subsequently to the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tyler Toffoli lost a sleepover bet with Sharks rookies

Earlier last month, Tyler Toffoli lost a hilarious sleepover bet with his San Jose Sharks teammates Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith. The 32-year-old forward made a bet with the rookies before their game against the Buffalo Sabres that if all three of them scored, Toffoli would have to have a sleepover with them.

The bet paid off as all three found the net in a 6-2 Sharks win. True to his word, Toffoli spent the night in their hotel room.

He posted a picture on his Instagram account where he was seen lying on a cot while Celebrini and Smith had regular beds in their room.

“Reporting for duty,” he wrote in the caption.

Smith commented “Bet is a bet,” while Celbrini wrote “Slept like a baby” under Toffoli’s post

The story got funnier when Cat Toffoli shared snaps of her chat with Tyler before that sleepover on her X account. She quote tweeted a post from B/R Open Ice’s X account featuring Smith,

“I’ll just put this 🧾 right here… The “bet” 😭,” Cat wrote in the caption.

In the exchange, Tyler informed her that he would be having a sleepover with the rookies in their hotel room. When Cat inquired the reason, Tyler shared the details of the bet Will Smith placed while on the team bus that if the three of them score, Tyler would have to sleepover with them.

