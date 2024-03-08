Tyler Toffoli trade: Details on picks exchanged and more from the Devils-Jets trade

The Winnipeg Jets bolstered their offense on Friday at the NHL Trade Deadline.

According to multiple reports, the Jets acquired Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils for a 2025 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

The trade comes just days after New Jersey Devils GM Tom Fitzgerald said he wasn't shopping Tyler Toffoli.

“I’m not shopping Tyler Toffoli,” he told reporters. “Tyler and I sat together in L.A. [during the Devils’ road trip last week], and we had a great talk. Tyler knows how much I’d like to bring him back. But unfortunately right now there’s a possible term difference [in negotiation].

"That doesn’t mean we can’t revisit this past the deadline if he’s still there, or in the offseason. But the reality is, teams have called on him. And what a return looks like, I wouldn’t be giving away a player, my leading scorer, just to gain future assets. But the reality is, those future assets could help us down the road. I’ll know more in the next three days where we’re at.”

By adding Toffoli, Winnipeg gets another goal scorer as the Jets are in a win-now window. Toffolo has 26 goals this season which would have him tied with Kyle Connor for top spot on Winnipeg.

Toffoli is a pending free agent and in the final year of his four-year, $17,000,000 deal he signed with the Montreal Canadiens.

Since signing that deal, Toffoli was traded to the Calgary Flames and this summer was dealt to the New Jersey Devils.

Where does Tyler Toffoli fit into Winnipeg's lineup?

Toffoli will be a top-six forward with Winnipeg

Tyler Toffoli will likely be on Winnipeg's second line following the trade.

According to Winnipeg Jets beat writer Mike McIntrye, he predicts the Jets' top-six forwards will be as follows:

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Ehlers-Monahan-Toffoli

That top-six can go up against any in the league as the Jets are currently in second place in the Central Division.

