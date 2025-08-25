Tyson Barrie's wife Emma drops 3-word reaction to husband's NHL retirement after 822 games

Tyson Barrie retired from the NHL on Monday after 14 seasons. The veteran defenseman pulled the drapes on his career after playing for the Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Predators and the Flames.

The NHL shared the news on Instagram and wished him the best in retirement.

"After 822 NHL games, Tyson Barrie is calling it a career. 👏 Best of luck in retirement!" the NHL wrote.

He played in 822 regular season games, recording 110 goals, 398 assists and 508 points. Barrie added 21 points in 47 playoff matchups. His best season was in 2018-19 with 59 points for Colorado.

Barrie’s wife, Emma, reshared the post on her Instagram story and reacted to it.

“Very very Proud,” Emma wrote.

Image Credit: IG @eirose.barrie

The NHL Alumni Association also posted on Instagram, welcoming Barrie.

"Congratulations, Tyson, on a great career, and welcome to the NHL Alumni Association!" the NHLAA wrote.

Barrie was drafted by the Avalanche in 2009, and made his NHL debut in 2011-12. He moved to Toronto via trade in 2019. Barrie played his final season with the Calgary Flames and their AHL team, recording one goal and two assists in 13 NHL games.

Barrie retires as a respected defenseman with strong offensive skills, and Emma’s short message reflected pride in his long hockey career.

Tyson Barrie’s wife, Emma, cheered her husband

Tyson Barrie’s wife, Emma, also reshared an Instagram video of her husband talking about his beer brand during a break in a hockey game.

"That's a little 3% longer here," Barrie said. "It's been crazy for a while."

"Go baby, Go baby, GO!" Emma wrote on Monday.

Image Credit: IG @eirose.barrie

In January 2024, Barrie launched his beer brand called Chilly Ones. The light beer has a 3% ABV, and part of its profits goes to charity. Barrie, who was playing for Nashville at the time, announced it on Instagram.

"Been working on this project with some bad ass people and good friends! We’re having a blast building a brand and culture at @chillyonesbeer that I truly align with and believe in." Barrie wrote.

Barrie created the brand with Nude beverages cofounder Jerin Mece. The company is headquartered in Surrey, B.C.

