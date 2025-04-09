"Unacceptable": Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn gets brutally honest after squandering 5-2 lead in dismal OT loss to Canucks

Dallas Stars had a 5-2 lead late in the third period against the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night. But they gave up three goals in the final minute and lost 6-5 in overtime. Kiefer Sherwood scored the game-winner for Vancouver just 3:44 into the extra period.

Ad

The loss was tough for Dallas as a win would have kept them closer to first place in the Central Division. Instead, they stay five points behind the Winnipeg Jets with only four games left.

After the game, Dallas Stars captain Jamie Benn didn’t hide his feelings. In the post-game conference, he called the result “unacceptable” and said the team should have finished the job.

"Unacceptable. That game should've been wrapped up. We should have found a way to get it done. You gotta play 60 minutes. It's just unacceptable from this group, especially this time of the year," Benn said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Canucks needed a regulation win to stay alive in the playoff race. They were down by three goals with one minute left. Aatu Raty made it 5-3, and Pius Suter scored twice to tie the game. Vancouver completed the comeback in overtime.

Dallas Stars' late-game defensive issues are prominent

The Dallas Stars have lost three straight games after winning seven in a row. Before the Canucks loss, they had lost 5-3 to the Penguins, then 3-2 in overtime to the Wild.

Ad

Against Pittsburgh, Sidney Crosby opened the scoring on a power play. Evgenii Dadonov tied it at 1-1. Dadonov then gave Dallas a 2-1 lead. Crosby tied it again early in the third. Dadonov scored his third goal for a hat trick. Rust and Lizotte scored next for Pittsburgh. Crosby added an empty-net goal to finish the 5-3 win.

The next night, the Dallas Stars faced Minnesota, and Jason Robertson scored first after a nice pass from Mikko Rantanen. Matt Boldy tied it 1-1 in the third period. Marcus Foligno then made it 2-1 for the Wild. Thomas Harley tied it 2-2 with a shot from the blue line. In overtime, Marco Rossi scored the game-winner on a power play.

Ad

Dallas still holds second place in the Central Division with a 50-22-5 record. They have already clinched a playoff spot. Matt Duchene leads the team with 79 points.

Jason Robertson has a team-high 34 goals. Mikko Rantanen, their new addition, is expected to help even more. But the Stars will have to fix their late-game defensive issues as they head into the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama