The Edmonton Oilers pu͏lled off a dramatic win͏ in Gam͏e 2, leveling the series against the Vancouver Canucks with a 4-3 victo͏ry at Rogers Ar͏ena. The pivotal moment came when Ev͏an Bouchard's s͏hot deflected off Canucks defen͏seman Ian Cole͏'s stick blade.

Vancouver Canucks fans took to social media to express their frustration and disappointment after the shot deflected off their own team member and sealed the fate of Game 2.

"Undercover Oilers agent Ian Cole strikes again!!"

Another fan cheered the Canucks on after the loss:

"Tough loss guys! Go get ‘em next game!"

Some disgruntled fans directed their ire towards Cole, expressing disbelief and frustration with him:

"Nice goal by Cole. This guy is toxic," one fan said.

"Cole playing for Oilers 2 games in a Row," another fan commented.

"Cole has been a disaster the first two games of this series. Unacceptable." another fan reacted.

Some Canucks fans channeled their frustration towards the referees:

"Can’t do nothing against the refs" a fan reacted.

With the series now tied, fans eagerly await Game 3 at Rogers Place, Edmonton, where the Oilers will look to capitalize on their momentum on Sunday.

Edmonton Oilers Edge Vancouver Canucks in Thrilling Overtime Victory: Game Recap

Connor McDavid tied the game 3-3 at 5:27 of the third period with a breakaway goal. Elias Pettersson had earlier put the Vancouver Canucks ahead 1-0 with a power play goal at 4:14 into the first period, swiftly converting a cross-ice pass from J.T. Miller.

Despite concerns about Leon Draisaitl's health, he leveled the score at 1-1 on the power play at 10:56 of the first period, capitalizing on a give-and-go with McDavid. Brock Boeser then gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead just 53 seconds into the second period, deflecting a Soucy shot past Stuart Skinner.

However, ͏Mattias Ekholm quickly responded for the ͏Oilers at ͏1͏:16 of the second period, tying the game 2-2 with a well-placed shot. N͏ikita Zadorov regain͏ed th͏e lead for the Canucks with͏ a͏ late go͏al in the ͏second peri͏od, ma͏king i͏t 3-2.

In overtime, the game reached a dramatic conclusion, when Bouchard's shot from the right circle deflected off Cole's stick blade, securing a 4-3 win for the Edmonton Oilers at 5:38 of the extra period.