Unreleased 1-of-1 Connor Bedard rookie card receives $1,000,000 bounty, weeks after Wayne Gretzky's rookie card sells for $3.75 million

Upper Deck's upcoming Series Two release is stirring excitement in the card-collecting community, particularly due to the highly anticipated Connor Bedard rookie card, #451.

This year's set features over 20 Bedard rookie cards, with the 1-of-1 Outburst Gold Young Guns variant commanding a staggering $1 million bounty set by Dave and Adam's Card World.

The card must be free from damage to meet the strict criteria outlined by Dave and Adams, though. A mint-condition card could fetch a fortune, reminiscent of the fervor surrounding Wayne Gretzky's rookie cards, which have sold for up to $3.75 million.

Recently, a case containing unopened boxes potentially housing 25 to 27 Gretzky rookie cards was auctioned, eventually fetching $3.1 million ($4,180,815 Cdn).

With Upper Deck's Series Two retailing at $329 Canadian per box, a 106% increase from the previous release, collectors see the high bounty as akin to a lottery ticket, making the elevated cost more palatable.

The set is set to debut on Mar. 6, promising intense anticipation and excitement in the collecting community.

Connor Bedard rookie card in 2023-24 Upper Deck Series Two

As part of the Young Guns subset, Bedard's card is numbered 451-500, with card 500 serving as a checklist featuring both Bedard and Leo Carlsson. This subset is highly sought after for its inclusion of top young talents in the NHL.

The Connor Bedard rookie card is available in various parallels, including the Outburst Red, which is part of the Outburst parallel set. Additionally, there's the highly coveted one-of-one Outburst Gold variant. Collectors will also find hobby-exclusive Clear Cut versions of the card

Bedard's card can be found in the Canvas Black and White subset, continuing from Series One, featuring a mix of rookies and established stars like Auston Matthews. The canvas cards, numbered C121-C270, offer a unique aesthetic appeal.

Apart from these subsets, collectors can find Bedard's card in the Honor Roll set, exclusively featuring rookies in Series Two. The set includes serial-numbered Silver and Gold variations, providing collectors with different levels of rarity.

As with other cards in the series, the Connor Bedard rookie card may also be part of the Dazzlers, Fluorescence and Highlighters insert sets, each offering distinct variations and themes.

With its inclusion across multiple subsets and parallel versions, the Connor Bedard rookie card adds significant value and excitement to the 2023-24 Upper Deck Series Two release, making it a must-have for collectors eager to add the future NHL star's card to their collection.