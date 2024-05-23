"Up to him" - Gabe Landeskog shares blunt response on Valeri Nichushkin's suspension

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog shared his thoughts on the suspension of teammate Valeri Nichushkin. In a media press conference, Landeskog was concerned for Nichushkin's well-being. He emphasized their support for Nichushkin as a teammate and friend, acknowledging the difficulty of the situation.

"And I think, I mean, from my perspective, just like Chris said, you know, Val is a teammate of ours," Landeskog said. "He's a friend of ours. He's somebody that we've raised the cup with and had lots of good memories with and challenges you've gone through over the years with."

Gabe Landeskog noted the emotional toll it took on the players, recognizing the importance of Nichushkin's role within the lineup.

"Devastating to lose a guy like that going in that game four in a playoff matchup where you know that the margin for error is so small," Landeskog added. "As much as you want to be mentally strong and just go out there and win with whoever's in the lineup or whoever's out of it, I mean, that's obviously a big piece."

"I think the first thing that came to my mind is I just felt bad for the guys in the ground, guys that battle so hard and the guys that care so much, and this time of year, definitely difficult," Landeskog said. "What happens here moving forward, it’s up to him how he’s going to handle it."

Expand Tweet

Nichushkin, who failed a drug test per NY Times, will be suspended for at least six months without pay. He has also been moved from Stage 2 to Stage 3 of the player assistance program by the NHLPA. Previously, Nichushkin was suspended on January 15th, 2024 but he was later cleared for practice in the last week of February.

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog plans to return to the NHL next season after playoff absence

Colorado Avalanche captain Gabe Landeskog intends to continue his NHL career and is aiming for a return next season.

Despite skating in practice, he couldn't join the playoffs due to ongoing recovery. Landeskog emphasized focusing on rehab and the long-term health of his knee over an immediate return to play.

"Essentially what I'm doing is laying the foundation to skating with my technique with a new piece of my knee. Laying the foundation and playing in an NHL playoff game is very different, Mentally, I felt really close at times. I think the best decision was made for me to focus on what I was doing throughout the entire playoffs," Landeskog said.

"As hard as it was and as much as I wanted to be out there, it was ultimately the best decision for my health and I think long-term for the organization as well."

Landeskog hasn't played since the 2022 Stanley Cup Final win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. He's been sidelined due to injury for the subsequent seasons.