USA coach Mike Sullivan sets clear expectations for $66.5M NY Rangers star, ties them to Olympic chances

USA coach Mike Sullivan made it clear that Adam Fox’s early-season performance will affect his chances to play in the Olympics. The New York Rangers defenseman won the Norris Trophy in 2021 and is one of the team’s top players.
Fox signed a seven-year, $66.5 million contract with the Rangers in November 2021. He has played 431 games and scored 369 points in his NHL career. Last season, he scored 10 goals and made 51 assists. He plays important minutes, contributes on the power play and helps create scoring chances from the defense.
"Performance matters," Sullivan said Saturday about Fox's chances of earning roster spot for 2026 Olympics, via The Athletic.
Sullivan said that Fox is capable of an elite game and can still perform at a Norris Trophy level.
“He’s a Norris Trophy winner, and he’s a young guy," the coach said. "He’s not ageing out. He’s capable of an elite game. And it’s our job as coaching staff to help him get there.
"And we’re certainly going to do everything we can to do for that, but we think, we believe, that Foxy’s capable of a next-level game. A Norris Trophy-caliber game. You don’t win the Norris Trophy if you’re not capable of that, and we believe he still is.”
Fox played for Team USA at the 4 Nations tournament in February. He did not score points but played over 16 minutes per game. His focus on positioning and puck movement helped the team stay balanced, even when his plus-minus was slightly negative in the final.
Rangers' Adam Fox competes at U.S. Olympic orientation camp, eyes 2026 Winter Olympics spot
Adam Fox attended the U.S. Men’s Olympic Orientation Camp on August 19, competing for a spot on the 2026 Winter Olympics team. The camp in Plymouth, Michigan, included 44 players, with Fox and his Rangers teammates Vincent Trocheck and J.T. Miller among them.
While Fox's ranking in the NHL Network’s Top-20 defensemen dropped heading into the 2025-26 season, he is determined to help Team USA reach its goal.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama