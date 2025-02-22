"USA fears they'd get a** kicked": Stephen A. Smith issues no-holds-barred take on NBA replicating 4 Nations-like international tournament

Team Canada won the 4 Nations Face-Off final against the USA, 3-2, in overtime at TD Garden in Boston. The event was a major success, replacing the NHL All-Star competition for the first time this season. Additionally, the 4 Nations final between Canada and the USA drew a massive 9.3 million viewers on ESPN.

Ad

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith believes the NBA will not create a 4 Nations-style tournament like the NHL. He says Team USA fears losing to international players.

"Team USA fears they'd get their a-- kicked by those international players," Smith said. "I’m going to say it on national television: the international players will bust their living behinds. Yes they would. Not just because their skillset is on par with them, but because they care, and they're compelled by their audience from their homelands more so than (the Americans)."

Ad

Trending

Smith said international players work harder and care more. He pointed out how Olympic teams challenge Team USA. He believes an international NBA event would be competitive and exciting.

"So the level of fervor that they would bring to the table, we understand," Smith said. "You got to remember, look at Olympic competition and look at how stiff it has gotten collectively, those players internationally, collectively on respective teams, don't compare to Team USA, but they gave them a run for their money.

Ad

"Why? Because they go all out, because they play it. It's like that. And so I would say to you, I believe at this point you can sell it. And you can sell it not just because of what hockey just pulled off and how embarrassing it is. You can also sell it because if you don't do that, what is the purpose for All Star Weekend? For the NBA, they need to get rid of that, if they will. Yeah, robot, real quick."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The NHL's 4 Nations Face-Off featured Canada, the U.S., Sweden and Finland.

NBA tried a similar format to 4 Nations sans international teams

Conversely, the NBA All-Star Game has changed its formats many times. In 2025, it introduced a mini-tournament with four teams: Three All-Stars teams and one Rising Stars winners. They were named after Inside the NBA analysts and were helmed by coaches from top conference teams. The tournament had three games, and the first team to score 40 points won.

Smith believes an international tournament would be better for fans and players, given that many top NBA stars are from outside the U.S., like Nikola Jokic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and Luka Doncic.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs star Travis Kelce reveals the most 'shocking' aspect of Super Bowl defeat to Eagles