USA's Patrick Kane eyes gold in 2026 Olympics to 'get over the hump of Canada' in first major best-on-best tourney since 2016

Patrick Kane has his sights set on Olympic gold in 2026, hoping to finally get past Canada in what will be the first true best-on-best international tournament since 2016. Kane’s résumé already features three Stanley Cups and an Olympic silver medal, but one thing is still missing is a gold medal on the biggest stage.

Ad

Speaking at Team USA’s Olympic orientation camp, Kane admitted that chasing that elusive prize has been a longtime goal.

“The one thing that’s kind of missing is a gold in best-on-best, right? It would be fun to have that opportunity.” Kane said on Tuesday. (per NHL.com)

He recalled being at orientation camps in both 2010 and 2014, where the same message was delivered: the U.S. needs to end its drought. The Americans haven’t captured Olympic gold since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, nor won a best-on-best event since the 1996 World Cup.

Ad

Trending

“Yeah, that’s all it is, is gold, and trying to get over the hump of Canada,” Kane said. “They’ve won the last two Olympics in best-on-best and the last two World Cups in best-on-best. Yeah, that’s what it’s all about, to win the gold.”

Kane didn’t make the U.S. roster for last season’s 4 Nations Face-Off, leaving him to watch from Cabo San Lucas as Canada defeated the Americans 3–2 in the championship.

Ad

He admitted he didn’t expect to make the cut given his uneven play at the time, especially with so many elite American forwards in the mix. He’s determined not to let that happen again.

"I put my best foot forward and I did all I could to try to make the team.” Patrick Kane said.

After finishing last season strong (59 points in 72 games), Kane feels he’s back in the mix for Olympic selection but knows it will all come down to how he plays next season moving forward.

Ad

Patrick Kane's take on US Olympic Orientation Camp

Patrick Kane is closing in on two major milestones. He is just eight goals away from 500 in the NHL and 32 points shy of passing Mike Modano for the all-time scoring lead among American-born players.

At Team USA’s orientation camp, his presence carries serious weight, especially with the younger generation who grew up idolizing him.

Ad

“I’m kind of at the point in my career where it’s fun to come to these events and talk to younger guys and learn from younger players,” Patrick Kane said.

Skating alongside 30 of the best players in the world at camp, Kane relishes the chance to see how others train and approach the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author ARJUN B Arjun is a journalist covering the NHL at Sportskeeda. With a deep understanding of the game and a knack for storytelling, he tries to bring the sport to life for readers. Whether he's analyzing a game, profiling a player, or discussing the latest trades and signings, he strives to deliver insightful and engaging content for hockey fans. Arjun excels in fact-checking, aiding research, and providing a fresh perspective on fellow writers' articles.



Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins hold a special place in his heart. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama