Utah GM Bill Armstrong hints at 'internal' competition behind trading Matias Maccelli to Maple Leafs - "Guys in our team took away some of his ice"

On Monday, Utah Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong spoke about the trade that sent Matias Maccelli to the Toronto Maple Leafs. He shared his thoughts during an interview on "The Leafs Nation" with hosts Nick Alberga and Jay Rosehill.
Armstrong said that both the team and the player are responsible when things don’t work out. He explained that Maccelli had a slow start this season and struggled to find his place in the lineup.
"Well, I always say this, as an organization, when you have a player that does well and he doesn't do well, 50% of that is on the team, and 50% of that is on the player," Armstrong said. "And our team got a lot better. People think that it's outside competition. Sometimes it's internal."
Mammoth’s roster has gotten stronger. Young players like Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther are playing more and taking bigger roles. Barrett Hayton is also improving. This made it harder for Maccelli to get enough ice time.
"All these guys are going at it. And Matias just got off to a tough start with us," Armstrong said. "He's a really skilled hockey player. He's got great vision. He's a wizard with his vision. He's a great human being, by the way, and he just got off to a tough start.
"And there were guys in our team that just took away some of his ice, and it never really got going for him."
The Leafs traded a conditional third-round pick for Matias Maccelli. If Toronto makes the playoffs and Maccelli scores 51 points or more next season, the pick becomes a second-rounder.
Armstrong praised Maccelli’s and said that sometimes players need a fresh start with a new team.
"Sometimes you're on your third team before you figure it out," Armstrong said. "But number one, he's going to be a great addition for the Leafs. He's a great kid."
Maccelli had 18 points in 55 games last season. Armstrong said the Mammoth are happy with the deal and wish Maccelli well.
Matias Maccelli talked about playing for Leafs
Matias Maccelli is happy to join the Toronto Maple Leafs. He told his agent Toronto was his top choice, and following his eventual trade, he is ready to work hard with the Leafs. He looks forward to meeting the team and playing in Toronto.
"I'm super excited for this opportunity to play for the Leafs," Maccelli said on Monday, according to Arun Srinivasan of TheLeafNation. "Can't wait to meet everyone there."
Maccelli plans to be in good shape for the season and help the team succeed.
