Utah Hockey Club new name: Insider narrows down possible list post latest trademark move

The Utah Hockey Club is close to deciding on its official name. Their first regular season is coming to a close, and the club has done well. With 71 points, they are still in postseason contention and need three more to secure the Western Conference's second wild card spot. Utah's record is 30-26-11, and they are tied with the Calgary Flames.

There is no final official news from the franchise as of now, but according to recent trademark extensions, we have some clues about what name they could pick.

NHL insider Cole Bagley reported that Uyte, LLC extended its application for "Utah Mammoth" and a blank "Utah Hockey Club" on February 4. However, "Utah Outlaws" did not receive an extension. The Outlaws trademark is still active but does not need renewal until April.

Following its departure from Arizona, the team involved fans in the naming process. In 2024, fans voted on 20 different names. The options were eventually reduced down, and another poll was held during home games from January 29 to February 4. The three remaining alternatives were Utah Mammoth, Utah Outlaws and Utah Hockey Club.

Many fans liked the name "Utah Yeti," but legal issues prevented its use. The team spoke with Yeti Coolers to reach an agreement, but the company declined. Without a deal, the team cannot print "Yeti" on merchandise.

The team has not officially commented on the trademark extension. However, President of Hockey Operations Chris Armstrong said they are still finalizing the name.

“We continue to work through our naming process and remain on track to announce the team name ahead of the 2025-26 season.” Armstrong said.

With Utah's first NHL season coming to an end, the franchise will finally decide its new name.

Utah Hockey Club could secure the playoff spot if they continue their strong performance in upcoming games

The Utah Hockey Club has 15 games left. The team averages 2.82 goals per game and allows 2.91 goals per game. Clayton Keller leads with 24 goals, 51 assists and 75 points. In their last seven games, Utah has won three and lost four games.

On Sunday, Utah Hockey Club won 3-1 against the Vancouver Canucks. Quinn Hughes scored first for Vancouver on a power play. Kevin Stenlund tied the game with a quick shot. Logan Cooley scored early in the third, ending his seven-game point drought. Clayton Keller added an empty-net goal for the final score and Karel Vejmelka made 18 saves in the win.

