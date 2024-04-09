"Utah Yeti" "Utah Utopians" - Hockey fans get creative as Ryan Smith seeks help for prospective NHL Utah team names

Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith is on a mission to bring an NHL team to Utah, and he's asking fans for help coming up with potential team names. Whether it's an expansion franchise or an existing team relocating, the billionaire entrepreneur is crowdsourcing ideas on social media.

Ryan Smith posted a link to a Twitter survey on Monday, urging hockey fans to submit team name suggestions.

Hockey fans were quick to offer creative options for Ryan Smith's survey:

"Utah Yeti. With a Yeti mascot named “Wasatch”. Works perfect". One fan wrote

Some even mocked up potential jerseys and logos to go along with their ideas.

"I've got you covered @RyanQualtrics just take your pick," @tysteve20 wrote on X with potential jerseys.

Fans not only limited to Utah joined in.

"I’m in Canada but I wanna give some input, I think the Salt Lake Snowcats is a good name." One fan commented.

"Utah Jizz". another fan wrote on X.

"Salt Lake Stingers. Beehive State and Salt Stings." a user wrote.

"Name them the Utah Rangers … embrace the mountains." One fan wrote.

"The Utah Olympians." another fan wrote.

The last NHL expansion was in 2021 when the Seattle Kraken entered the league, bringing the total number of teams to 32. Before that, the Vegas Golden Knights joined in 2017.

Ryan Smith, who owns several Utah sports teams including the Utah Jazz, MLS's Real Salt Lake, and the NWSL's Utah Royals, officially submitted an expansion application to the NHL in January. The league replied that they appreciate Smith's interest in bringing a team to Utah, calling it a "promising market."

Funding approved for a downtown Salt Lake City arena

In early March, the Utah state legislature passed a bill approving a new downtown arena in Salt Lake City. The proposed multi-use arena would become the new home for the NBA's Utah Jazz while housing a potential NHL expansion team.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, and Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith of Smith Entertainment Group released a joint statement praising the bill's passage:

"A thriving state needs a thriving downtown in its capital city. With today's passage of the Capital City Reinvestment Zone bill, we are poised to invest deeply in Salt Lake City's downtown experience."

A modern arena in the heart of the city is expected to spur further development and economic activity in the downtown area. The bill creates a "reinvestment zone" to help fund arena construction through future increased property tax revenues.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, a major stakeholder in downtown Salt Lake City where its global headquarters is located, voiced support for the bill as well.

A church spokesperson said on the arena.

"It has the potential to refresh and revitalize downtown Salt Lake City while presenting a safe and family-friendly gathering place for generations to come."

The next steps will involve finalizing arena plans and securing additional funding sources.