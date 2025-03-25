"Utter clown show from NHL refs once again": Fans incensed at referees for disallowing New York Islanders' goal for goalie interference

Fans were upset after the New York Islanders’ go-ahead goal was overturned due to goaltender interference. The goal, scored with 9.6 seconds left, could have tied the Islanders with the Montreal Canadiens for the final wild-card spot.

Instead, the Columbus Blue Jackets won in a shootout, leaving the Islanders frustrated. Spittin’ Chiclets shared a video on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"New York Islanders SCORE IN THE FINAL SECONDS FOR THE LEAD!! …BUT IT GETS DISALLOWED"

NHL fans reacted.

"Utter clown show from the @NHL refs once again," one said.

"This is why we boo refs when they hit the ice. They fu**ing stink at their job," another commented.

"What a terrible call, that Ref should be embarrassed," one X user said.

Take a look at some more fan reactions on X.

"Absolute joke call. One of the worst goalie interference calls. Palmieri is outside of the crease when contact is made. Contact is made by the goalie. Goalie had time to reset. Had no impact on the goal a shot that changed direction by about 6 feet. Just so bad. In every way," a fan argued that Palmieri’s contact wasn’t enough to disallow the goal.

"Refs love to be super hero’s and it’s so embarrassing," another fan commented.

"This should have counted. The earlier one probably shouldn’t have. Seems like the refs were trying to self correct," a fan tweeted.

New York Islanders' coach talks about team's loss

The New York Islanders and Columbus Blue Jackets fought tooth and nail on Monday. Pierre Engvall opened the scoring for the Islanders at 13:16 of the first period with a wrist shot from the slot before Kyle Palmieri made it 2-0 at 18:41 after receiving a pass from Bo Horvat and scoring glove side.

Adam Fantilli cut the lead to 2-1 at 5:31 of the second period with a shot through a screen. Boone Jenner tied it 2-2 at 17:13 with a short-handed goal that deflected off Noah Dobson’s leg.

Anders Lee put the Islanders 3-2 ahead at 19:12 when a slapshot bounced off him. Kirill Marchenko tied it 3-3 at 12:56 of the third with a slap shot through a screen. It was here that Palmieri's goal was disallowed.

New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy gave an assessment of his team's performance in all three periods.

“We didn't play well in the third. We were outstanding in the first,” Roy said, via NHL.com. “We were good in the second. We didn't give much.

Fantilli won the shootout for Columbus despite Ilya Sorokin making 27 saves for the Islanders.

