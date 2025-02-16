"Utterly classless and disgraceful by Canadians": Internet reacts as US National Anthem gets booed ahead of Canada vs USA clash at 4 Nations

As has been the case in most NHL and NBA arenas this month, the American anthem was heavily booed at the Bell Centre in Montreal ahead of Team USA's game against Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Saturday. The negative reactions started after geopolitical tension between both neighbors following the start of US President Donald Trump's second term in office.

Trump has called on Canada to become the 51st state of the United States and also imposed tariffs on the country.

In Montreal, Canadian fans were asked by announcers to respect all anthems. But it returned to its full volume during the USA's first game at the 4 Nations Face-Off against Finland. On Saturday too, the Bell Centre public address announcer Michel Lacroix made an announcement:

“In the spirit of this great game that unites everyone that you kindly respect the anthems and the players that represent each country.”

But the booing continued with it completely deafening the anthem inside the arena. Online, fans took to social media to give their response.

"How utterly classless and disgraceful by Canadians. I guess they want to be the 51st State tonight," an American fan wrote.

"What an embarrassment for this pathetic country Canada lead by pathetic leadership," another fan said.

"Pathetic and disgusting from the people in Canada!!" more reactions poured in.

More negative comments came in condemning the Canadians' booing before their 4 Nations matchup.

"So classless again. And you wonder why... The USA doesn't respect you or your politics. Go USA," another fan said.

"Turds. Lot of respect lost for Canada…win lose or draw hope team USA lays the hurt on these guys," another fan wrote.

However, one fan was indifferent to the whole situation.

"Who cares. They'll have their chance to do the same in Boston," a fan said in reference to the second leg of the 4NFO.

Fiery start to Team USA and Team Canada 4 Nations game

Players from both teams had been buzzing about the 4 Nations game, with most of them playing their first best-on-best international game of this caliber.

The start of the game was particularly fiery, as it featured three fights in the first nine seconds with the Tkachuk brothers - Matthew and Brady - taking on Brandon Hagel and Sam Bennett and J.T. Miller fighting Colton Parayko.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring for Canada on a swift breakaway at the 5:31 mark before Jake Guentzel equalized for the US from a solid pass by Jack Eichel.

Dylan Larkin scored the go-ahead goal for Team USA and Jake Guentzel scored an empty-netter as the Americans came out 3-1 winners.

