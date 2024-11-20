Valeri Bure's wife Candace Bure jumps on viral Instagram trend with couple's adorable throwback picture 

NHL legend Valeri Bure and his wife Candace Bure have been together for 30 years. Bure and the renowned television actress are often active on social media.

On Instagram, Candace jumped on the bandwagon and completed a trend that featured the couple. In a public story-thread trend, people add pictures with the earliest memories of their loved ones. The thread is captioned:

"We're almost in 2025, but I have loved you since..."

Candace Bure's Instagram Story featuring her husband Valeri. (Source: Instagram @candacebure)

Candace added a picture of herself and the Russian ice hockey legend from 1994, the year when they started dating. The pair had met the same year when Candace's cast mate, Dave Coulier from the hit show Full House, introduced the two at a charity hockey game.

Since then the couple have stayed strong and inseparable. They had a daughter and two sons born in between 1998 and 2004. After Val had suffered injuries that derailed his future in the NHL, he chose to retire from the sport to spend more time with his family. He had accepted that he could have made a return despite severe injuries but chose to stay at home to allow Candace to rejoin acting.

The couple have also ventured into other businesses, opening a restaurant in Florida before they relocated to California. Currently, they take care of a winery in the Napa Valley called the Bure Family Vines.

Candace Bure's promoted her new release Christmas Less Traveled

While maintaining her online social media presence, Candace Bure is still active as an actress. She has predominantly worked in TV and television films. Her most recent work has been the TV film, A Christmas Less Traveled, that released on Nov. 16.

Candace Bure's Instagram Stories promoting her film (Source: Instagram @candacebure)

Ahead of the release, Candace built the hype for the holiday-season movie by posting behind-the-scenes snaps from the production. One of the stories consisted of the main cast, including Candace and co-star Eric Johnson posing in front of a well decorated cafe. Another story featured a shot of a brightly lit up house during a Christmas setting.

