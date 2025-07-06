Valeri Bure's wife Candace prays for Kerr County and the missing children from Camp Mystic as flash floods hit in the Texas Hill Country

On Saturday, former NHL forward Valeri Bure’s wife, Candace Cameron Bure, joined the voices praying for the families affected by the flash floods in Kerr County, Texas. The disaster which struck late last week left at least 43 people dead and over 25 girls missing from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp for girls located along the Guadalupe River.

Candace shared a graphic listing the names and faces of the missing children on her Instagram stories.

“Precious children still missing from their Christian camp. Please pray they are found safe,” she wrote.

via Instagram /@candacecbure

In another story, she added:

“We are praying for Kerr County,” along with prayer and heartbreak emojis.

via Instagram/@candacecbure

The flooding began on the night of July 3, when intense rainfall of up to 12 inches in some areas caused rivers in the Texas Hill Country to surge at dangerous speeds. The Guadalupe River reportedly rose over 20 feet in less than an hour.

Camp Mystic was hit directly and cabins were quickly swept away. Rescue efforts continued through the weekend with helicopters, boats and drones. Over 850 people have been rescued across the region.

Jeff Petry’s wife Julie pens message of solidarity for the missing children in Texas flash floods

On Saturday, Florida Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry’s wife posted a heartfelt message on Instagram showing support for Camp Mystic and the ongoing search for the girls missing after the Kerr County flash floods.

She shared a graphic reading “Praying for Mystic” alongside the Bible verse John 1:5: “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it” on her stories. In the caption, she added:

“The most special place on earth where I spent many of my summers. Praying for these girls & their families during the unimaginable,” with a broken heart emoji.

via Instagram/@petryjules

Texas Governor Greg Abbott briefed at a news conference earlier in the day that they will not stop working until they find every single person affected by the flooding. He also expanded the disaster declaration he made on Friday night so it now covers Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Travis and Williamson counties.

"We will be relentless in going after and assuring that we locate every single person who's been a victim of this flooding event," Abbott said. [H/T Texas Tribune]

Abbott officially asked President Donald Trump to declare it a federal disaster, which would bring more help and resources from the federal government. U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, who was also at the news conference, said Trump had signaled he would approve that request.

